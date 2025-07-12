Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) voiced support this week for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling demands to dismantle the agency “inappropriate and outrageous.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat shared the message on social media this week, writing: “ICE performs an important job for our country. Any calls to abolish ICE are inappropriate and outrageous.”

Fetterman’s post drew swift praise from Republicans. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas reposted it with an “amen” added, while Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina wrote, “I concur. Thank you Senator.”

Fetterman reiterated the position to a Fox News reporter on Capitol Hill, saying ICE agents “are just doing their job and I fully support that.” He has also condemned violent anti-ICE protests that took place in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

President Donald Trump praised Fetterman’s remarks during a meeting at the White House on July 9.

“The new John Fetterman is exactly what you said. He’s right. He’s right. We have to protect our police officers, and we have been,” Trump said.

Fetterman, speaking later to the Daily Mail, said he wasn’t seeking the president’s approval, but added that the comment probably made his Republican-leaning parents proud.

Some prominent Democratic politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have called on ICE to be abolished. Her campaign website currently has “Abolish ICE” hats for sale, and she has been critical of the agency in the past.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement: “AOC, Democrat Party leader, calls for abolishing ICE. Meanwhile, the brave men and women of ICE get dangerous criminal illegal immigrants off our streets and protect American citizens. Why does AOC want to stop that?”

Fetterman has increasingly separated himself from some of his party’s more progressive stances. While many Democrats criticized Trump’s strikes on Iran last month, Fetterman bucked his party and said the president made the right decision.

Fetterman’s comments came around the same time former Secretary of State and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry criticized the party’s approach to immigration during an interview with the BBC.

In the July 10 episode of the BBC podcast “Politically”, Kerry said: “I think, and I said this very directly to President Biden, that I think the Democrats had missed on the issue of immigration for some years. They just allowed the border to continue to be sieged, under siege.”

Kerry went on to say: “The first thing any president should say, any president or anybody in public life, is without a border protected, you don’t have a nation. I believe that. To define your nation, you have to have a border that means something.”

He added that he wished former President Joe Biden had been heard “more often saying, ‘I’m going to enforce the law.’”

When asked whether Trump may have been right all along, Kerry said: “He was right. The problem is we all should have been right. Everybody should have been right.”