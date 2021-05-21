Lego has created the “Everyone is Awesome” set “to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us.”

“The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow [color].”

Set designer Matthew Ashton, vice president of design said, “I wanted to create a model that [symbolizes] inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The 346-piece model is 10.24cm tall and goes on sale June 1, 2021, the start of Pride Month.

It will be available at Lego stores and lego.com for $42.50.

UNO earlier this month came out with a Play With Pride deck celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

