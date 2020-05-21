House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s war of words with President Trump got even messier Wednesday as she likened the president to a child with “doggy doo on his shoes” — but at least the San Francisco Democrat got honest about her mudslinging.

“I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi said. The skirmish started Monday when Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese,” and said the president should be careful about using hydroxychloroquine to guard against COVID-19.

Pelosi rarely admits she’s insulting Trump, instead couching her barbs as simple facts or sincere concern. But amid outrage that her obese comment amounted to fat shaming, Pelosi owned up to lobbing the same kind of put downs associated with Trump.

“He’s called women one thing or another over time and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures,” Pelosi added, later depicting Trump as a youngster running amok.

“It’s like a child that comes in with mud on their pants or something,” Pelosi said of Trump’s conduct. “He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too.”

Trump has notoriously insulted his critics by mocking their physical appearance, blasting celebrity arch enemy Rosie O’Donnell as fat and ugly and calling one former Miss Universe “Miss Piggy.”

And he returned fire this week, calling Pelosi “a mess,” and “a waste of my time.”

But opponents who try and match Trump’s low blows often get into trouble themselves.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ended up apologizing to Trump after a 2012 presidential debate where he famously insinuated that Trump’s hands, and potentially other parts of his body, were small.

Maybe that’s why Pelosi immediately backtracked on her newfound honesty Wednesday, serving up this hard-to-swallow explanation:

“I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way,” she said. “We don’t want our president taking something that could be dangerous.”

Please. Democrats are in the middle of a high-stakes presidential election and Pelosi is in a prime spot to play attack dog to help presumed Democratic Nominee Joe Biden avoid public opinion blowback sparked by a smear campaign.

Drop the holier-than-thou act, Madam Speaker. You’ve already got “doggy doo” on your shoes.

