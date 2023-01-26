New York — US chemicals firm Dow is set to cut around 2,000 roles as part of a restructuring plan.

The goal is to achieve $1 billion in cost savings in 2023.

The company expects that to spend $550 million to $725 million in the first quarter on costs associated with these activities, which primarily include severance and related benefit costs.

Over the longer term, Dow remains on track to grow its underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) by greater than $3 billion by 2030 while reducing its carbon emissions by 30% versus its 2005 baseline as it progresses on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company expects these proactive actions to optimize its cost structure in response to near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, while maintaining long-term competitiveness across the economic cycle.

Dow expects to realize the projected cost savings in 2023 through structural improvements of $500 million, maintaining a low cost-to-serve operating model, and optimizing labour and services costs.

Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “As we enter 2023, we remain focused on managing near-term dynamics… While we see initial positive signs from moderating inflation in the US, improving outlook for energy in Europe, and re-opening in China, we continue to be prudent and proactive by implementing a playbook of targeted actions focused on optimizing labour and purchased service costs, reducing turnaround spending, and enhancing productivity.”

