KUALA LUMPUR—Foreign delegations concluded a five-day multilateral economic conference with a series of meetings aimed at fostering cooperation between nations and strengthening economic ties during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia.

Mohamad bin Hasam, Malaysia’s foreign minister, told reporters at the event’s conclusion on July 11 that partnering nations will “manage their differences in a constructive and responsible manner … to ensure that the region remains peaceful, stable and prosperous.”

He said a focus on common ground and open dialogue are key themes of future negotiating strategies among the 10 nations that make up the official group, and the 57 other countries that have agreed to work with the bloc.

The delegation from the United States, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, applauded the event, which focused on inclusivity and sustainability.

“We had a great visit, great visits. This is an extraordinary forum,” Rubio told reporters.

He committed the United States to remain the leading source of foreign investment in the region.

“We’re not abandoning any of that, nor are we abandoning these strong bilateral ties that we have with many of these countries, some of which go back decades and decades,” Rubio said.

The nation’s 30-year diplomatic relationship with Vietnam, which he said has improved significantly over the past decades, is a signal that the United States is dedicated to building mutually beneficial relationships.

“We’re not walking away from that; we’re not walking away from our defense ties that we have in the region; we’re not walking away from the strong economic ties we have in the region,” Rubio said. “On the contrary, we want to build on it.”

He highlighted the fact that American citizens living in Hawaii and other territories are located in the Pacific, and said the United States is deeply committed to supporting the region.

During the week, the United States signed a memorandum of understanding with the host nation regarding civilian nuclear development.

Negotiations with other countries could result in new partnerships, with details regarding defense and national security agreements expected in the coming weeks, according to Rubio.

“So these are very positive engagements,” he said. “And we identified new areas of cooperation.”

Leaders from the 10 participating nations voiced their support for the series of meetings and the 20-year plan the group formalized earlier this year.

Representatives also discussed the prevalence of cybercrime targeting individuals and businesses worldwide, with a shared goal of mitigating the attacks.

“One of the things we’re very interested in is taking on these scams that are going on, that are preying on not just Americans, but even people here in many of the countries represented at ASEAN,” Rubio said.

Securing digital platforms to facilitate the expansion of economic activity across the digital landscape was a common topic of discussion.

“Those platforms have to be secure. They have to be secure from cyber criminals,” Rubio said. “They have to be secure from nation-state actors that may seek to undermine it.”

A similar meeting of ASEAN leaders scheduled for October could yield positive results, he added.

Peppered with questions from the press about the potential impact of tariffs, Rubio suggested any effects would be minimal because the levies are so widespread.

“These are not aimed at one country or one region,” Rubio said.

“This applies to virtually every country in the world, because the trade deficit the U.S. was running with too many countries was simply unsustainable. We had to address it.”

With weeks before the Aug. 1 deadline, he said some countries could reach agreements with the United States, either before or after the levies are imposed, and see the terms improve.

A meeting between Rubio and China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, marked the first occasion that top U.S. and Chinese officials met in person since President Donald Trump took office for a second term.

The “odds are high” that Trump could soon meet with the Chinese regime’s leader, Xi Jinping, Rubio said.