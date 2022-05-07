According to a new poll, a majority of Hispanics want stronger border enforcement amid the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The poll, conducted by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group, found that 65.1 percent of Hispanics want the border closed, 27.2 percent want it to remain open and 7.2 percent are unsure.

“The fact that a majority of American voters, including nearly two-thirds of Hispanic voters, want to take the drastic step of temporarily closing our southern border shows that Americans see the impending disaster we face if the border crisis goes unchecked,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said, per Just the News.

According to the poll, “65.2 percent of Hispanics say that with the ongoing immigration crisis – including a surge in illegal border crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling – the Biden Administration should close the southern border until a solution is reached.”

The poll found that 55.8 percent of all surveyed Americans want the border closed.

