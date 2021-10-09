Joe Biden recently received his Covid booster shot, and although it looked like Biden was in the White House, he wasn’t. The Biden team, in addition to keeping him hidden and scripted, has created a fake White House studio in which Biden’s events and actions can seemingly be more tightly controlled.

The fake White House is just across the street from the real White House. It comes complete with fake windows and fake views of the Rose Garden. Why was this fake White House created? And… who’s really calling the shots for Joe Biden?

The Associated Press puts out a false “fact check” regarding protesting parents. Plus, with falling poll numbers, Joe Biden keeps giving Jimmy Carter a reason to smile.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

