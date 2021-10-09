Joe Biden recently received his Covid booster shot, and although it looked like Biden was in the White House, he wasn’t. The Biden team, in addition to keeping him hidden and scripted, has created a fake White House studio in which Biden’s events and actions can seemingly be more tightly controlled.
The fake White House is just across the street from the real White House. It comes complete with fake windows and fake views of the Rose Garden. Why was this fake White House created? And… who’s really calling the shots for Joe Biden?
The Associated Press puts out a false “fact check” regarding protesting parents. Plus, with falling poll numbers, Joe Biden keeps giving Jimmy Carter a reason to smile.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Like Tucker said, the Fake White House was created so Joe can talk, but when he talks, the teleprompter can not be seen. What can one say, we have the “Fake News” and the “Fake White House” and Joe Biden is a “fake” just like the “Fake News” and the “Fake White House”.
“What can one say”??
We can say and destroy this traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, destructive, unethical, immoral, demonis, socialist Democrat Party before this deadly ENEMY of our country destroys our Great country and makes all of us servants, slaves, wards of this Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship 🙁 🙁 🙁
Makes you wonder, who’s REALLY pulling the strings.. YOU know its not clinton or ms biden..
This useless evil fatherless chunk of excrement would have to gain 497 IQ points to qualify for a “fake puppet”. Is anyone keeping a tally on what all these fake sets and blatant lie propaganda these communist occupiers are stealing from the taxpayers? Not that it really matters …. cause they know the turtle will just raise the debt ceiling if they need more. The country is already bankrupt… whats a few more billion.
Symbolism over substance.
A stolen Presidential election given to an airhead, empty suit PINO who has not the slightest shred of capability to lead a country—gaffe upon gaffe—one screw-up after another—and now we have a mock-up set for PR purposes and to cover for the ineptness and incompetence that defines Joe Biden. These people are staging a globel sitcom that is a national embarrassment and threatens the integrity of our Nation on a daily basis.
He didn’t get the shot he should have gotten.
Fake White House for a Fake President, how appropriate. And all covered up by the Fake News.