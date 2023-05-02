A local establishment is feeling the effects of wading into the woke controversy involving Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The restaurant told patrons to leave if they were displeased with Bud Light’s decision. Now, the restaurant wants customers to come back.

The Fairfax Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Indiana is feeling the hit after a customer boycott of the restaurant. The owner has taken to Facebook to apologize and now says “all are welcome” at the establishment. Go woke, go broke?

Tucker Carlson’s ouster has meant great news for Newsmax. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci tries to rewrite history.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

