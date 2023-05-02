A local establishment is feeling the effects of wading into the woke controversy involving Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The restaurant told patrons to leave if they were displeased with Bud Light’s decision. Now, the restaurant wants customers to come back.
The Fairfax Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Indiana is feeling the hit after a customer boycott of the restaurant. The owner has taken to Facebook to apologize and now says “all are welcome” at the establishment. Go woke, go broke?
Tucker Carlson's ouster has meant great news for Newsmax. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci tries to rewrite history.
Check out today's show for all the details.
Try to follow the crowd and pander to societal misfits and look what you get.
Just like that restaurant in Australia iirc, that told WHITE customers, ‘because of social justice and the like, YOU WILL Pay more on your bills, to ‘bring equity to minorities’ or some other such stupidness.. LOST LOTS of customers, EVEN MINORITIES…
IIRC they had to shut down.
Love may mean not having to say your sorry, but so does such foolish WOKEness that reveals the sorry conditions of your greedy souls, that would sell out the truth for a few bucks more profit. Such people and such businesses never stay populated in love very long, when you get abandoned by the sane and successful who got abandoned and sold out by corrupt business decisions whose businesses we leave in droves, who don’t go away angry, just go away permanently to those who respect the opinions of the majority that the confused minority is desperate to media or mis-educationally change to diminish, so the losers can surround themselves with losers just like themselves and feel more warm and fuzzy. Warm quickly turns to cold, and fuzzy turns quickly to prickly when misguided WOKE people cause other people’s money to run out the door sooner rather than later.
And with how easily LYING comes to wokistas, even if they SAID sorry, could anyone honesty believe them??
It’s called the free market. We all suffer from or benefit from the actions of consumers/customers and the mass market.
Their WOKE indoctrinated marketing people, fresh out of some Liberal university no doubt where their sheepskins are used to pull the wool over their eyes and cover their intellectual nakedness to cloud reactions to real people in the real world of real competition is never taught,,, did to the strong support of a former customer base the same things they did to their once strong full bodied beer,,,,,,they watered it down and took out the strength, which is really what socialism is all about. Full woke human bodies now get sliced and diced to take all the fizzle out their genders as well. Just who supports or buys into that? Full body and full heads, should always be taught as the best forms of both humans as well as a good glass of beer.
Women in all women’s league sports should boycott all woman sports until this left’s insanity ends.
Genesis 5:1-2 When God created mankind, he made them in the likeness of God.
2 He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created.
But the satanic, immoral Left Democrat Party who considers themselves gods has falsely convinced fools that they can be any gender they want to be. The satanic, immoral Left Democrat Party is trying to indoctrinate children as young as 5 years old into their demonic cult.
“Everything is permitted,” you say? Maybe, but not everything is helpful. “Everything is permitted?” Maybe, but not everything is edifying.
1 Corinthians 10:23 I have the right to do anything,” you say—but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything”—but not everything is constructive.
One has the right to do anything, But Jesus Christ will be your judge.
Matthew 7:21-23 Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’
A fairy like Dylan Mulvaney might be great at being a fairy. But that doesn’t do the people who pay the bills any good. Since fairies are supposed to be able to fly, maybe the Fairfax Bar and Grill can hire him to put on a flying demonstration.
Interesting how this female VP went to an ivy league university and evidently majored in becoming an imbecile.
TYpical it seems of ivy leaguers in office.