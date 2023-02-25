White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can’t run a press conference. Pete Buttigieg can’t run the Transportation Department. And then there’s Kamala Harris, who just awkwardly laughs. But, as Jean-Pierre points out, the Biden team is the most diverse in history. Incompetent… but diverse.

When diversity and inclusion take the place of merit, hard work, and talent, bad things will happen. The Biden administration is a textbook example of how NOT to build an organization.

Pete Buttigieg finally visits East Palestine. Plus, the IRS prepares to target Americans for audit based on race.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

