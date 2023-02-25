White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can’t run a press conference. Pete Buttigieg can’t run the Transportation Department. And then there’s Kamala Harris, who just awkwardly laughs. But, as Jean-Pierre points out, the Biden team is the most diverse in history. Incompetent… but diverse.
When diversity and inclusion take the place of merit, hard work, and talent, bad things will happen. The Biden administration is a textbook example of how NOT to build an organization.
Pete Buttigieg finally visits East Palestine. Plus, the IRS prepares to target Americans for audit based on race.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Diversity and equity: Totally incompetent people, given positions where they cannot perform the tasks, because of their incompetency, where these morons can – not compete against more competent people. The Democrat communist party and the sheep that follow them and the sheep includes not only Democrats but RINOS as well. Hey Democrats, since you want “diversity and equity”, why is the NBA 95% black????????
Fools and Useful Idiots get what they vote for. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Completely inept and unqualied, from the top of this “administration” to the bottom.
But it sure is “diverse”, and that’s all that matters to these brain-dead NIt-Wits.
But she’s black and gay…. so it’s alright.
“We might not be too smart, but you gotta give us an “E” for effurt 🙂
You hire the person most qualified to fill a position. I don’t care one bit about race, religion, creed, sexual orientation, nationality. THE MOST QUALIFIED. And I guess I’m just not woke.