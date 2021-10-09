Several states in the U.S. are pushing for non-citizen voting, something that has been a long-standing debate with the recent increase in immigration, both legal and illegal.
So far, efforts to expand non-citizen voting don’t apply to national elections for president or Congress, nor to state offices like governor or state legislator. However, Democrats have brought this to the table.
Indeed, as reported by the Daily Signal, Congress passed legislation in 1996 prohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections. State constitutions vary, although so far the idea has been a local matter.
Local laws also vary. Some apply only to legal residents, like green card holders, while others apply to illegal immigrants as well.
States where local jurisdictions allow non-citizens to vote or are considering doing so include Maryland, California, Illinois, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York and Massachusetts.
In Takoma Park, Maryland, non-citizens have been allowed to vote since March of 1991. Since that time, nine other local jurisdictions have followed suit: Barnesville, Chevy Chase, Garrett Park, Glen Echo, Martin’s Additions and Somerset.
In California, the Los Angeles Unified School District authorized a study in 2019 to determine whether voting eligibility should extend to non-citizens. The change would require voters to approve a ballot question. If it goes that way, Los Angeles would follow in San Francisco’s footsteps, as the city allows non-citizens to vote in school board elections.
In Illinois, state Sen. Celina Villanueva proposed last June to allow non-citizens to vote in local school board elections statewide. Illinois was the first state to provide Medicaid coverage to residents, regardless of immigration status, and Chicago was the first major city to allow non-citizen voting in 1989.
In Vermont, voters in two cities approved measures to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections for offices like mayor, city council and school board. The RNC, Vermont Republican Party and a group of voters sued the two cities in response.
In D.C., council member Brianne Nadeau reintroduced a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, making legal permanent residents eligible to vote for mayor, attorney general, council, school board and advisory neighborhood commissions.
The New York City Council is reviewing a proposal to enfranchise non-citizens for local elections. The change, if enacted, would allow more than 600,000 non-citizens to vote in local elections.
In Massachusetts, six cities have started the process of considering giving non-citizens the ability to vote.
On the other hand, voters in four states have blocked non-citizens from voting: Colorado, Alabama, Florida and North Dakota.
“Several states in the U.S. are pushing for non-citizen voting, something that has been a long-standing debate with the recent increase in immigration, both legal and illegal”. Why would there be a debate, as to whether illegal aliens can vote. Oh, I know why. The Democrats want the American citizens votes to be diluted and the communist Democrats want voter fraud!
So, if you don’t have to be a citizen to help the Democrats steal elections, why require they even be located and domiciled in the Country? I’m sure hundreds of millions of mail-in ballots are now being printed in China, Iran, and the Soviet Union. Welcome to the borderless Democrat disunited States of Confusion and Crime. Anyone who promotes voting without an ID or proof of citizenship is your mortal American Enemy, more lethal than any 911 camel jockey behind a cockpit of a stolen aircraft. Aircrafts can be replaced. Illegally stolen elections only bring in power hungry criminal politicians who only get replaced when they die, ,,,their bodies that is, because the last election proved being brain dead is not a disqualification to rule as a representative of the American Socialist Party of self-gods, disguised as traditional American Democrat mortals, just like you and me.
More and more i am wondering, WHY EVEN BOTHER working to become a US citizen, when Damn near everything about being a citizen, is GIVEN freely to illegal invaders?!
To backpacker -reply by sotheseedsof liberty2 : If tne communists are anything they’re patient. The democrat, Sociallists , Communists are willing to wait until the time when theit agenda for America is carryed out and America ‘s fate is sealed. Of course the democrats welcome open Borders which. Allows illegal immigrants to overwhelm the countries ability to deal legally with all the immigrants and so they are left free to enter America and disappear. The Socialists, Communists of America encourage open borders because these democrat party elite know that illegal immigrants are, for the most part, sre going to go on ” Welfare, “and will be voting for the democrats communists party of America. Back in the years, 1971- 1971, two University Socialists, Clow and Pivin published papers on their Strategy to overload the ” Wefare System causing a Crisies and cal! For an guaranteed Annual income. You see what i mean ,when I say that the democrat, Socialists, democrats are patient and will be willing to bide their time until the time i s right to openly force their agenda onto everyone.
More and more that is why i’d love the power, to errect a full on DEATH FIELD along that entire border (not just the southern one but ALL OF OUR BORDER), then create a field that starts at our northern border, that slowly (say 50mph) moves south, and ANY illegal invader, (OR moddy coddler OF illegal invaders) that it crosses, gets polymorphed into fish, to replenish our waterways.
Maryland, California, Illinois, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York and Massachusetts.
This are all socialist Democrat Party worshipping States with a death and destruction wish for our country.
Why do you think the Democrat party is encouraging, allowing entry, supporting, protecting mult-millions of illegal immigrants??
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little cohesive thought, and who simply do not understand human nature or basic economics. Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive beliefs. The Democrat Party’s intensions are : Rule and Ruin our free country”.
“What Exactly is your “fair share” of what someone else has worked for?”
-Thomas Sowell-
Don’t like it? Vote for common sense state legislatures and governors. If you do nothing, they win.
Another brilliant idea brought to you by anti-American politicians serving their own self interests rather than the wishes of the true American citizens. People who are not true citizens and who are not supporting the country have no business determining how it is run nor who gets into office. These people would not be concerned about the impact of their decisions—they would not be up to speed on issues of importance and would have no idea as to how to vote intelligently. The ones pushing to enable them to vote aren’t so intelligent, either.
Illegals are already voting… how do they think Slo Joe got in ?!?
THIS IS WHy we need
A) Photo ID to validate someone is who they say they are, when they vote.
B) PROOF of citizenship, to register to vote,
and C) CITIZENSHIP/IQ tests to register to vote…
Of course, the home countries of these undocumented Democrats will no doubt allow the citizens of these states to vote in the countries of origins’ elections. Ha!
We can ALL thank the most successful “Sleeper Cell” Hussein Obama while in his third term with a senile old man as his puppet. He spent his eight years destroying our country, and thanks to the fraudulent election, he continues down the path of destruction.
I don’t believe anyone who is paying attention really thinks this can end in any manner other than some kind of political secession, hopefully without violence. We will never convince the communists of the error of their thinking and I know people who value freedom aren’t going to give it up. If anyone has a different solution I would like to know what it is.