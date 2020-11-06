Election interference? In a White House press conference, President Trump ripped the media and big tech for interfering in the 2020 election. Trump said that what the media and pollsters did during the election amounted to voter suppression. Trump pointed out the lopsided and clearly error-filled polling and also efforts by Democrats to stop Republicans from observing the counting of ballots. Does Trump have a point?

Joe Biden has been scarce as the vote tally has now flipped in Biden’s favor in Georgia. What will the next election update have in store? Will Trump take Arizona?

This election cycle clearly has a list of winners and losers. Where does big tech fall in that list? What about pollsters? Check out the show to find out!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel