Joe Biden’s campaign has warned that Donald Trump could be escorted from the White House, amid reports he has no plans to concede.
In a statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election.”
“And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” added Mr Bates, in apparent reference to the Republican president.
The remarks come in response to reports that Mr Trump has no plans to concede, should Mr Biden be confirmed as the president-elect on Friday.
This is an excerpt from The Independent.
The statement appeared to be in retaliation following a Trump campaign statement that was released just hours before which insisted “this election is not over.”
Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said: “This election is not over.
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.
This is an excerpt from the Irish Sun.
Maybe they should reserve a room for joe in the basement closet. He ought to feel right at home.
Andrew Bates is the son of Norman Bates of the movie PSYCHO fame. Trump is not going anywhere time for s recount you crooked ********.
This ought to be good. I’ll make the popcorn when they show up at the White House.
I know the Biden campaign doesn’t believe in fair elections and apparently they don’t believe Biden not only has to win but he has to wait until Inauguration Day in January before he can move in.
God willing, the Democrats voter ballot manipulation will be proven before Jan. 20, 2021
This Democrat Party is the most disgraceful, dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous political party in the history of our country.
This Democrat Party has become our country’s most dangerous, destructive ENEMY
in the history of our country. 🙁 👿
Such pomposity on the part of Mr. Biden and the Democrats in general, they have been playing this scenario for months in the hope people will believe it. Conceding an election has nothing to do with the outcome, if the President loses and moves out without conceding that would send the very loud signal that the legitimacy of the voting is still in question in spite of court rulings and the denial of the winner!
Such pomposity!! Do they actually think the President is POTUS for 3yrs, and 11 months!!! The prez is in office till Biden or he is sworn in on January20th.
Even if Biden ‘had won’ legally, he would still just be the ‘president elect’ not the President. Idiots…
I still hope that that brain dead moron Biden will find himself in a looney bin somewhere. That is where he belongs.
Many individuals would like to escort Groper Joey to the Woodshed !
Even Pelosi made some bone-headed comment recently about Joe taking over almost immediately after the election! Time for Term limits to rid us of demented politicians that think they are our leaders. They are our elected representatives, they serve at our pleasure. Cheating is a crime and they must get caught and pay for hijacking this election! More prayers are needed to ensure this FRAUD is discovered and prosecuted! As long as no one is led away in handcuffs, the expression “no one is above the law” is a meaningless expression, that is always uttered by guilty Democrats, pointing at everyone but themselves (the really guilty ones)
First off, I pray Pres. Trump refuses to concede. Second, what type of lowlife is Biden’s rep.? The president does not have to leave until Jan. And even then, Biden may not be anointed. These people cheated and I’m willing to bet Soros funded this. Shame of everyone of those people who accepted money to rig an election.Do you think they will be there to defend you? This is just the end game of the four year coup. People, write your reps and demand better. Third, the AP does. not decide the election, regardless what they think.
Don’t go making threats you will not be able to follow up on! Big mouths always seem to rise to the surface and then hide themselves behind the armed guard.
Paul Alexander,
So true Mr.Bates is a big mouth tough guy when he has someone to hide behind….If it all hits the fan i hope Mr.Bates get caught in the middle.
What a coward!
He had better be prepared to wait until Trump finishes his term in January. If not, I will volunteer to man the barricades myself. We still have a sitting President for another two months.
ROFLMBO! As if they could even get past the gates. What a bunch of buffoons.