Joe Biden’s campaign has warned that Donald Trump could be escorted from the White House, amid reports he has no plans to concede.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election.”

“And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” added Mr Bates, in apparent reference to the Republican president.

The remarks come in response to reports that Mr Trump has no plans to concede, should Mr Biden be confirmed as the president-elect on Friday.

This is an excerpt from The Independent.

The statement appeared to be in retaliation following a Trump campaign statement that was released just hours before which insisted “this election is not over.”

Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said: “This election is not over.

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.

This is an excerpt from the Irish Sun.