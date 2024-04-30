The New York Post is reporting on a failed attempt by Biden advisors to oust embattled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. It turns out that even Biden senior staffers have realized what the rest of us already knew: Jean-Pierre cannot do the job.

This is what happens when leftists are lead by diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs rather than merit and qualifications. Jean-Pierre checks the boxes, but that’s about it.

Joe Biden shocks staffers by saying he will debate former President Trump. Plus, new polling suggests growing momentum in key battleground states.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

