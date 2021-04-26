Six genders? That’s what one Texas Democrat claimed during a debate on a state bill aimed at protecting girls’ and women’s sports. The bill would prohibit biological males from competing in female athletics. Putting common sense aside, this Democrat is fighting the transgender ban by saying gender is a “spectrum.” What’s next?
Texas State Rep. James Talarico said that “modern science” shows there are more than two genders and that “often times” determining biological gender can be “very ambiguous.”
Thats all ? Well I’m certain they’re working on a few more as we speak.
It’ll probably be 57 by the time they’re done. After all, if their false god Fuehrer Obama says we have 57 states then why not have 57 genders as well?
I thought there was 72??
Democrat Texas State Rep. James Talarico Claims There Are SIX Genders.
The adjective “Democrat” explains this.
Democrats have effectively driven themselves insane with their self-worship and hatred toward anyone who does not agree with them.
Genesis 1:27
So God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
But the self ordained wannabe gods have delusionally invented more genders.
According to these Democrat loonies, you can be whatever you relate to being,….. male, female, dog, cat, fish, bird etc.
It doesn’t matter in the imaginary wonderland of the deranged Democrats.
The problem is that these Democrat Loonies want to force the ration population to accept their insanity as normal.
That’s the problem. Anyone who believes that there are more than 2 genders cannot believe in God or the Creation. Pray that they will be introduced to God and Jesus.
I wonder which gender X, XXY, XYY, XXXY are the Democrats????
Texas State Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat obviously does not know what “gender” he is. Of course like many of us on this site have stated several times, liberals suffer from mental illness, so it is impossible to get through to these liberals, that in Humans, there are only two genders, namely males and females. Can we build enough mental illness buildings, so we can house all of the liberals permanently.
IMO this is what happens to texas, WHEN THEY LET IN so many commiefornians… THEY bring their liberal ROT with them.
So if I self-identify as a billionaire playboy with a yacht, will the dumbs make it so?
If guys can compete in girls sports maybe it is time to end all the Title IX sports requirements relating to gender. This would save a lot of schools a lot of money. They would no longer have to have a bunch of girls sports which no one cares about.
AND get rid of the LPGA, the Womans NBA, etc..
Did they bring Greta here for the summit? How did she get here, swim?
Would the six be (1) female (2) male (3) she (4) it (5) overweight to see what is down there (6) democrat
Well then, the only fair solution would be to have 6 separate leagues. One for each ‘gender’. We have separate leagues for the 2 sexes. We have separate leagues for the Special Olympics. We have separate leagues for each age group in soccer. If we have all of a sudden decided there are six ‘genders’, then by all means create a different league for each and the problem is solved.
That requires too much logic.
There may have been a BLM “protest” nearby when he made his remarks and he wasn’t clearly understood. Perhaps he meant sick genders.
The stench of stupidity permeates the air. is there really any point arguing with people that are that stupid? there are 2 kinds of Democrats. Dumb and dumber.
THey make the two characters FROM that film look like geniuses..
Well, there are 6 genders:
1. Males (Me)
2. Females (My wife)
3. Democrats that have no testicles (Schumer)
4. Democrats that DO have testicles (Pelosi)
5. RINOs that have no testicles but think they have testicles (Mulkowski)
6. RINOs that have testicles but don’t know how to use them (Sasse)
The globalists have always wanted to eliminate most of the population. By convincing the stupid people that they are neither male or female, maybe they hope to end human reproduction…
Gender is often revealed in utero by the use of a sonogram yet some self-appointed experts defy the obvious fact that there are TWO genders; no more and no less. The “private plumbing” of each person is THE determining factor.
Multiple genders is a lie, a farce, a fraud, a propaganda item.
There are MORE than six degrees of stupidity in the Democratic and liberal policies.