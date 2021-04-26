Six genders? That’s what one Texas Democrat claimed during a debate on a state bill aimed at protecting girls’ and women’s sports. The bill would prohibit biological males from competing in female athletics. Putting common sense aside, this Democrat is fighting the transgender ban by saying gender is a “spectrum.” What’s next?

Texas State Rep. James Talarico said that “modern science” shows there are more than two genders and that “often times” determining biological gender can be “very ambiguous.”

Kamala Harris was so close to actually visiting the border during a recent trip, but it was the wrong border. Plus, climate activist Greta Thunberg is back.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

