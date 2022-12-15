The woke left has been telling us that a man can be a woman, even saying that men can now give birth. Despite the obvious science and common sense aspects, now the Cambridge Dictionary has gone woke and joined in the mix by providing a new, updated definition of a “woman.”
Leftwing officials have struggled to define what a woman is ever since transgender ideology has been added to the leftist narrative. The Cambridge Dictionary now offers an alternative definition that fits nicely into the woke talking points.
A California College is implementing a high-tech version of segregated “safe spaces.” Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches an investigation into Covid vaccines.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“What Is A Woman? Cambridge Dictionary Adds New, Woke Definition”
John 8:44
You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
“Leftwing officials have struggled to define what a woman is ever since transgender ideology has been added to the leftist narrative. The Cambridge Dictionary now offers an alternative definition that fits nicely into the woke talking points.” So, prior to that, they had no problem??
How much more crass stupidity do we have to endure at the hands of these total ignoramuses who are a product of an obviously corrupted and compromised educational system?? Harvard and The Cambridge Dictionary were once looked upon as pillars of educational excellence—now they are comprised of utter fools.
If there is a Dunce Award, most all in our deteriorating educational system should be recipients.
Are we now going to have “women” with prostate cancer? I’ve talked to some real women about this and they laughed at me, including my wife.
A woman is one who would rather vote for an abortion advocate INSTEAD of a thriving economy, low inflation, oil independence, closed and secure border, low crime, NO fentanyl………………………………..
What needs to be redefined is the word dictionary. It is no longer a book of definitions. It is an update of left wing canons.