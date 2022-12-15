The woke left has been telling us that a man can be a woman, even saying that men can now give birth. Despite the obvious science and common sense aspects, now the Cambridge Dictionary has gone woke and joined in the mix by providing a new, updated definition of a “woman.”

Leftwing officials have struggled to define what a woman is ever since transgender ideology has been added to the leftist narrative. The Cambridge Dictionary now offers an alternative definition that fits nicely into the woke talking points.

A California College is implementing a high-tech version of segregated “safe spaces.” Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches an investigation into Covid vaccines.

