The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that government health officials now officially recommend pregnant ‘people’ receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Citing a newly published study, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that while clinical trials of COVID vaccines did not include pregnant people, there’s been surveillance of more than 35,000 pregnant people who opted to get shots after vaccines received emergency use authorizations.
“Pregnant people experienced the same side effects as others following vaccination,” she said.
“We were also able to follow, in detail, more than 3,900 pregnant women, and over 800 of whom have completed their pregnancies,” she said.
“Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester, or safety concerns for their baby,” she said.
The study from CDC scientists was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them, and for their baby,” Walensky said.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester, or safety concerns for their baby,” she said.
Brought to you by the same people who call murdering the unborn “reproductive health care”.
So it is a baby , thanks Rochelle for admitting that.
I wonder, HOW LONG will they stay STUDYING those babies, to ensure there’s no long term repercussions? IF at all..
I beg to differ woman people are not pregnant only women can be pregnant. And yall have murdered far too many of God’s children because of abortion.
All the “vaccines” are available for emergency use only. The Pharmas can’t be sued, liable, for any of their side effects. Women that are pregnant might risk genetic problems to their babies if they take one during their pregnancy.
I t might be wise for pregnant women to avoid them
Vaccine For Pregnant ‘People’
Of course the New York Daily News publishes this as if it is a legitimate story, instead of the sad pathetic Woke Joke it is.
These days “women” no longer exist, or so they tell us.
Your best option is to speak to your own Doctor about any vaccinations.
Right after you explain to your doctor why you own a firearm and he or she mars it on your file.
Unless your doctor is a rare one who does not benefit from Large Pharma, or inflated Covid numbers, I would suggest further self education.
That’s why when i DO go, i decline to answer those ‘do you own a gun’ questions. ITS NONE of their bloody business.
The best vaccination in the world would be to get rid of the Centers For Disease Control and Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.
AND start by going BACK TO where trump had PULLED US the hell out of the WHO.
Thought we already had a vaccine for pregnancy called birth control
Excuse me. This vaccine was a hurried up job and the CDC isn’t exactly incapable of politicizing issues. They have no idea how or if this vaccine can affect pregnant WOMEN or the unborn. Zip. Nada.
AND imo, i highly doubt they CARE.
Pregnant people? Men are not able to get pregnant. If this woman doesn’t know that only women can get pregnant she isn’t the best person to be giving medical information.
In fact, these vaccines were rushed into general release in the hope of halting the spread of the Coronavirus. We need to understand that in time some long term effects of the vaccines may become known. It seems I read that Congress included wording in one of the COVID relief bills that would bar product liability suits. Everyone needs to understand the implications of that before they roll up their sleeve for a shot.
I think that the vaccines program our DNA, if this is true what happens to the babies DNA?
Everyone who has had the juice has altered DNA in their system.
It is not a vaccine in the scientific traditional sense. It is a concoction meant to boost the immune system.
It does not stop transmission or contraction of Covid-19.
It could kill you faster than Covid-19.
That makes me wonder. SINCE THERE IS Supposedly MRNA in the vaccines.. WILL THOSE who got the shot, be denied the ability to donate blood to anyone who is an anti-vaxxer??
So there are other human species on this planet that can have babies, get pregnant. Does the medical profession know this!!!!
Humans are the only species to have no females….officially. The White House has said so.
They do.. They just are too WOKE to care.
She says this as thousands of adults across the planet have either had irreversible damage done to their life and health, or dropped dead within days. And Bill Gates laughs his devil laugh all the way to the bank.
Ok for pregnant people as opposed to pregnant animals, lucky animals, their babies have a chance.