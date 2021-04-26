The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that government health officials now officially recommend pregnant ‘people’ receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Citing a newly published study, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that while clinical trials of COVID vaccines did not include pregnant people, there’s been surveillance of more than 35,000 pregnant people who opted to get shots after vaccines received emergency use authorizations.

“Pregnant people experienced the same side effects as others following vaccination,” she said.

“We were also able to follow, in detail, more than 3,900 pregnant women, and over 800 of whom have completed their pregnancies,” she said.

“Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester, or safety concerns for their baby,” she said.

The study from CDC scientists was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them, and for their baby,” Walensky said.

