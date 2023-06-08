The conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty has now been labeled as an “extremist group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC is notorious for going after conservative organizations and listing them as hate groups. Now, the group is targeting moms who are concerned about their children’s education.
Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice recently testified before Congress and said, “We do not co-parent with the government.” This is considered an “extremist” viewpoint by those on the left.
A student gets a failing grade for using the term “biological women.” Plus, House conservatives fight back following the debt ceiling debacle.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
And BLM and Antifa are patriot groups ??? That said, I don’t give a Schiff what the Southern Poverty Law Center thinks.
WE need to have some way to RENDER THE SPLC INTO obscurity. Much like the left did to the KKK all those years ago.
By Labeling the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty as an “extremist group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, by this very act They reveal the poverty of their ideas which continues to lock the people that they lead into the financial poverty of entitlement and social dependency that denies the people they influence the capability to SELF-govern their own lives,,,a poverty that ALWAYS follows secular socialism and the governance they provide, as night follows day. They aspire to become the traffic directing thought police in the overcrowded intersections of American ideas, destined to become the first road kill when their misguided, unworkable ideas cause both reality as well as their own mind numbed people to mow them down when reality hits the road and then hits them.
FOR YEARS the SPLC has shown they ONLY Care about bashing Conservatives and christian values..
This Nazi Southern Poverty Law Center is nothing but another assimilating tool used by this treasonous, Nazi, woke, socialist Democrat Party to get everyone to conform to the agendas of this treasonous, Nazi, woke, socialist Democrat Party.
Just like under the Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler,
even the very young children were brainwashed to obey and believe the Nazi destructive political propaganda.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
How does a group like the SPLC have any credibility? Which groups fund them? Hate groups who pretend to be constitutionally rooted are the worst type of dangerous predators….they prey on our basic rights, suck our freedoms dry, like giant ticks, or leaches.