The conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty has now been labeled as an “extremist group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC is notorious for going after conservative organizations and listing them as hate groups. Now, the group is targeting moms who are concerned about their children’s education.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice recently testified before Congress and said, “We do not co-parent with the government.” This is considered an “extremist” viewpoint by those on the left.

A student gets a failing grade for using the term “biological women.” Plus, House conservatives fight back following the debt ceiling debacle.

