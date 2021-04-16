During the 2020 presidential campaign, there was talk about “packing the court” — a move to expand the U.S. Supreme Court and “pack” it with liberal justices. It turns out, the effort is more than just talk. The Democrats are looking for power, and packing the court with four additional leftwing justices is their way to do it. Will they succeed?

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey announced the court packing legislation with support from House Democrat Jerry Nadler. As for now, Joe Biden will wait for the results of a “court packing” commission before announcing any support.

The NCAA threatens states that fight to preserve women’s sports. Plus, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe gets banned from Twitter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

