During the 2020 presidential campaign, there was talk about “packing the court” — a move to expand the U.S. Supreme Court and “pack” it with liberal justices. It turns out, the effort is more than just talk. The Democrats are looking for power, and packing the court with four additional leftwing justices is their way to do it. Will they succeed?
Democrat Sen. Ed Markey announced the court packing legislation with support from House Democrat Jerry Nadler. As for now, Joe Biden will wait for the results of a “court packing” commission before announcing any support.
The NCAA threatens states that fight to preserve women’s sports. Plus, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe gets banned from Twitter.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“As for now, Joe Biden will wait for the results of a “court packing” commission before announcing any support”. We already know what the result of the “court packing” commission will be, with the communist Academics on the “commission. “Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe gets banned from Twitter”. Like James O’Keefe stated on Fox News last night, Big Tech sends big money, not only to Democrats, but also to Republicans, so the traitors in the House and Senate, will not repeal Section 230, with regard to the protections it affords Big Tech. Communist betrayers from both parties!!!! The American people censored and the traitors in Washington do not care!!!!
AND with the Sheer # of cowards in the GOP, along with RINOS< i fear greatly, that "YES" the dems will succeed in this power grab….
So, essentially what they’re saying is, these appointed judges don’t rule on the law as it is written/intended they rewrite/interrupt it according to their party agenda. Almost as if we really don’t need them since there’s no commitment to the actual law.
FOR decades, the left’s operated on a principle of the law is “WHAT THEY SAY IT IS, and judges should rule in that manner””.. NOT what the law is WRITTEN AND approved on by the legislatures…
FDR tried to pack the court in his time too…just after two of his New Deal policies were deemed unconstitutional. Thankfully, the people in the legislative branch had the sense to realize why FDR wanted to pack the court and what the ramifications would be. Hopefully, the members of Congress today will recognize that this is a bad idea and stop it from happening.
What the Dems need to remember is that once you start with something like this it will snowball. Today it will be them that packs the court. Down the road (we can but hope in 2022) the makeup of Congress will change and then the Supreme Court can be added to the opposite way. We’ll end up with a huge number of Justices and it will simply become another political arm rather than the branch that is supposed to rule on the constitutionality of laws and that’s that.
With the # of rinos, and cowards we have in the GOP though, i can’t really see them Stopping this…. And as to ‘winning back the house/senate in 2022’, i think its a Pipe dream that we will win any further eletion, with the leftists fraud being Codified into law…
It’s not a pipe dream, you just have to put forth better candidates. By that I mean no Trumps, or any of the clowns that have their lips attached to his butt. I’m hopeful there will be a reasonable repub candidate in every upcoming race, but they usually disappoint.
They’re also pushing Breyer to step down, he’s 82 and they are terrified they will lose both the houses in 2022, so even he might become another Ginsberg situation but it’ll be with Republicans standing in the way of confirmations. That’s why Nadler and his bunch are bypassing the whole “Commission” process, they feel they don’t have the time to wait on a “study and recommendation” and want to move ahead, replace Breyer with a young actiist, and change the unbalance to more activists than conservatives. It’ll make them more likely to stop any lawsuits against all the race-baiting and killing the filibuster, etc.
While I would hate to see them pack the court, are you really surprised after the way McConnell screwed them over? If you want people to play fair, you’ve got to play fair too.