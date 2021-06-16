Concerned Americans are fighting back against critical race theory, and radical leftists are in a meltdown. Rather than just accepting leftwing indoctrination, parents are speaking out, and it has caused those on the left to adopt a new strategy. Instead of defending or debating critical race theory, the left is claiming that conservatives don’t even know what critical race theory is.
That’s the new strategy of the left: deflect and distract. With Florida joining other states in banning the teaching of critical race theory, leftwing activists are on their heels. Surely they could have come up with a better defense than “conservatives don’t know what they are talking about.”
Joe Biden criticized former President Trump and Republicans while on foreign soil. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes after big tech.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Dear Left—we’re well aware of what it is—and isn’t. It IS a load of pure unadulterated BS serving only as indoctrination and propaganda. It ISN’T of any educational value whatsoever; it serves no useful purpose; and it shows how deeply into the quagmire of of total ignorance you people have fallen. If this is a product of the educated among you and what they think should be taught to today’s children, then you have nothing to show for your days in school and your worthless degrees hanging on your walls. Stupidity on steroids.
The left follows the mantra of “You are not actually seeing what your eyes are telling you…”
Of course the commucrats are spinning. So NOT used to ANY push back whatsoever which is why we have the problem in the first place. It’s about time America!!!!
Agreed. WE as a nation, have left THIS for years, gone on, without pushback, for fear of being labeled racist/bigot etc.. ITS HIGH TIME WE Stopped letting that word, STOP US FROM PUSHING BACK TO regain our nation.
Critical Race Theory: All liberals are racist, all liberals are mentally ill, all liberals have an airspace between their ears.
CRT is nothing more than sheer unmitigated racism in reverse. All it does is give professional black racists an excuse to be racist. And on top of that it’s completely and totally unbiblical. Anyone who supports CRT in any way shape form or fashion is either under a delusion of the devil or else is demon possessed.
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The Left’s Chutzpah Knows No Bounds
The definition of “chutzpah.” It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan.
Or the old Marx Brothers query, “are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?”
As for the democrat Party’s fantasy that it’s the Republicans who are obsessed with race, maybe they should be reminded of who’s pushing Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, rubbing salt into racial wounds daily, and promoting the fiction that the greatest threat to the republic is “white supremacy.”