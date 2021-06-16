Concerned Americans are fighting back against critical race theory, and radical leftists are in a meltdown. Rather than just accepting leftwing indoctrination, parents are speaking out, and it has caused those on the left to adopt a new strategy. Instead of defending or debating critical race theory, the left is claiming that conservatives don’t even know what critical race theory is.

That’s the new strategy of the left: deflect and distract. With Florida joining other states in banning the teaching of critical race theory, leftwing activists are on their heels. Surely they could have come up with a better defense than “conservatives don’t know what they are talking about.”

Joe Biden criticized former President Trump and Republicans while on foreign soil. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes after big tech.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel