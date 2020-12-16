Through President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, a coronavirus vaccine was developed by Pfizer in record-setting time and is now being delivered. The media mocked President Trump on his goal for having a covid vaccine by the end of 2020. The media even called into doubt the safety of the “Trump vaccine.” Now, the media are actually asking for priority treatment in receiving the vaccine. Do you think members of the media are essential workers?

Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved, and Moderna’s approval is on the way. Millions of doses have already been shipped to hospitals to be distributed to healthcare workers and first responders. The media don’t qualify as either, yet their arrogance is definitely in need of a cure.

Joe Biden attacks President Trump and Trump supporters while supposedly calling for unity. Plus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany rips into the media.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

