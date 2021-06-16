When it comes to “fake news,” often we’re talking about misinformation that might affect our political or cultural points of view. But sometimes – and that’s when we should really be concerned – we’re talking about life and death issues, issues of health and safety … and even freedom.
I’m deeply thankful that I live here in America rather than a country like North Korea, and I truly appreciate the freedom of the press that we enjoy. At the same time, when the mainstream media outlets can collude so powerfully in disseminating lies and withholding truths, are we that much better than countries with state-controlled media?
Again, it’s absolutely true that, here in America, every narrative put forth by “media outlet A” can be challenged by “media outlet B.” At the same time, if the dominant media outlets only report one narrative, suppressing or censoring or dismissing out of hand all counter-narratives, isn’t the brainwashing effect all the same for those who rely on those dominant outlets?
This, then, is reinforced when the dominant media outlets effectively demonize other news outlets. As a result, those who follow the dominant media will never even think of checking out the other news outlets. Talk about an effective propaganda campaign.
Taking this one step further, if the social media and search engine giants further collude in advancing one narrative while suppressing or removing other narratives, the cycle of brainwashing is now virtually complete.
You think you have access to a wide array of viewpoints. You think you are hearing (or reading or viewing or finding) all the news that’s fit to hear (or read or view or find). Instead, you are hearing (or reading or viewing or finding) the news that the dominant (and leftist!) media leaders want you to hear (or read or view or find).
Worse still, by the time the lies and misinformation get exposed, it’s already too late, since the misinformation has now taken hold in the conscience of the nation. And popular myths do not die easily. (Just think of “Hands up, don’t shoot!” as one example of many.)
It is now well-documented (actually, proudly-documented) that a veritable cabal of media, social media, business leaders, and other left-wing activists colluded to stop Trump from being elected. (This is completely unrelated to the question of election fraud.)
We also know all too well that certain stories were ignored or suppressed (such as Hunter Biden’s laptop) while others were peddled ad infinitum (think “Russia collusion”). And let’s not even mention the question of fairness, as in the leftwing media’s constant reporting on Trump’s mental health (it’s amazing he’s still walking and talking, based on what we were told to expect) vs. their reporting on Biden’s mental health (he might run again in 2024!).
Now, thanks to an independent report from the inspector general, another, Trump-damning myth has been revealed. As noted by Greg Gutfeld:
“So here’s a question: how many media screw-ups do you need to hear before you realize it’s deliberate. How many times does Wolf Blitzer get to cry ‘wolf’?
“Every week an explosive story we are told was true turns out to be as false as Julie’s eyelashes. Today’s big lie – The story of how President Donald Trump ordered Lafayette Square cleared ‘with tear gas’ to vacate ‘peaceful protesters’ for a callous ‘photo-op’. The press covered it with a cicada-like fervor.”
Specifically, “the inspector general’s report on the matter concluded: ‘We found that the USPP had the authority and discretion to clear Lafayette Park and the surrounding areas on June 1. The evidence we obtained did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park to allow the president to survey the damage and walk to St. John’s Church. Instead, the evidence we reviewed showed that the USPP cleared the park to allow the contractor to safely install the antiscale fencing….”
Not only so, but the protests were hardly all peaceful. As noted by the Wall Street Journal:
“The inspector general report said 49 Park Police officers were injured while policing the Lafayette Square protests, which while mostly peaceful during the day turned violent at night. Park Police ‘did not know about the President’s potential movement until mid- to late afternoon on June 1 – hours after it had begun developing its operational plan and the fencing contractor had arrived in the park,’ according to the report.”
But will these facts undo the damage that the false reports already did, especially if they contributed to Trump losing the elections? And, while fully acknowledging Trump’s many failings, including his poor judgment in holding up a Bible in front of the damaged church building, did these false reports further demonize the man?
Perhaps, even worse than this is the collusion of the leftwing media and internet giants in deciding what we can and cannot be told about the origins of COVID-19 or about the efficacy, necessity, or safety of the vaccines.
In this case, we’re not just talking about misinformation that might affect our political or cultural points of view. We’re talking about life and death issues, issues of health and safety and even freedom.
For good reason, we should be very concerned about all this.
Unfortunately, this rightful suspicion of the fairness and honesty of the dominant media outlets has, in turn, produced a “fake news” frenzy where we now reject as false any narrative that we don’t like. This, in turn, leads to the embracing of every kind of wacky conspiracy theory, especially on the right.
The solution, then, is to verify the stories we are following across numerous platforms, to challenge dominant narratives will well-researched, carefully-documented dissents, and to see what is being reported (and not being reported) on news sites we differ with.
Then, we can make informed decisions. Otherwise, if we are not diligent, we might find ourselves brainwashed – all while thinking we are enlightened, broadminded, and well-informed. Careful!
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His newest book is “Evangelicals at the Crossroads.”
This column is printed with permission. Opinions expressed in ‘Perspectives’ columns published by OneNewsNow.com are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of the staff or management of, or advertisers who support the American Family News Network, OneNewsNow.com, our parent organization or its other affiliates.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Unfortunately, it appears that the Left is trying to establish a State Media here. Big Tech has joined forces and now think it is their mission to censor Conservative voices. Network news outlets flagrantly distort Conservative information. Outright lies, half-truths, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, and withholding of pertinent information have all become standard tactics to squelch the truth. If Conservatives—citizens and leaders—don’t start calling the Media out on ALL of this unfairness, our free speech may well be in jeopardy.
Thy don’t NEED to establish the state media.. ITS ALREADY RAN BY the DNC!
Freedom of the press? The only freedom of the press in our Country, is the communist Pravda press is “free” to spew their communist propaganda!
As i have often remarked. HAD the founders, seen what our press would become 300 years later, i HIGHLY DOUBT THEY WOULD HAVE included “Freedom of the press” in the first amendment, when they wrote the constitution!
The sad truth is, we no longer HAVE a “free” press. What we HAVE is the state-run American PRAVDA, nothing but the propaganda arm of the conniving Demmunists. The “media” get their scripts from the Demmunist Party every day, and they READ THEM WORD FOR WORD–all you have to do is switch channels and listen to them repeating WORD FOR WORD the SAME leftist propaganda, and you KNOW this is true! They spin and refuse to cover anything that contradicts their Communist narrative, and if they can’t do that, they outright LIE. Goebbels would be PROUD of THIS bunch of “journalists!”
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the Democrat Party can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
To Democrats and their propaganda outlets, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History
To fit what they WANT to believe
or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Its sickening, to watch what the pravda, and DNC (along with big tech) is doing to this nation.. AND THE GOP as a whole, seems to be complicit, in their abject silence..
We conservatives have been under attack from the lib media ever since before Trump was elected. As it became clear that the dems had no one who could beat Trump in 2020, the dems and the lib media decided that the only chance they had was to team up together and add the censoring of conservative speech courtesy of big tech. At the same time the fraudulent votes they put in place would be covered up by the lib media and big tech so the dems could plead ignorance about any rumors of fraudulent voting and voting counts. Unfortunately for conservatives, the plan that the dems put together worked very well and Biden and company took over the White House, mostly due to some miraculous late night vote counting scams that still are being investigated.
Now the lib media and big tech are once again teamed up to try and pass the democrat voter fraud legalization bill. Americans and conservative politicians have to realize that this bill, if passed, would allow voting without having to show any type of ID to prove who the voter is. This means that anyone on this entire PLANET would be able to vote in our American elections. This includes Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, etc., etc., etc. They can come into our country and go to any polling place and walk in and vote – no questions asked, no ID requested.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND USE YOUR VOICES AND COMMENTS TO PUT A STOP TO THIS MADNESS!
SO true.. THEIR ATTACKING, deplatforming and silencing of conservatives, started WELL BEFORE Trump even Ran for office in 2015.. BUT it became heightened, during his term in office.