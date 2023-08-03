Biden Justice Department official Jack Smith has indicted former President Trump… again. This time, the four-count indictment focuses on Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021. What the Democrats don’t seem to realize is that each time Trump gets indicted, he rises in the polls.

The real political news this week is the testimony of former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer. Archer testified that Joe Biden participated in over twenty business meetings with Hunter and foreign agents. Joe Biden has consistently denied even knowing about Hunter’s business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s former business associate destroys Joe Biden claims of innocence. Plus, leftwing “science guy” Neil deGrasse Tyson throws science and common sense out the window.

