A public university is backtracking over plans to segregate an upcoming conference by splitting up what it calls “white folx” from “people of color” thanks to a conservative news service that questioned the school’s non-discrimination policy.

In an email obtained by Breitbart News, Michigan State announced a spring conference on “Teaching, Learning and Student Success” that stated white attendees would be separated because “there is work for white people and people of color to do separately and together.”

MSU, located in East Lansing, is a Big Ten university that is home to approximately 50,000 students and 12,000 employees.

The email suggests MSU is planning a workshop based on Critical Race Theory, where non-woke white people are informed they are racists and their whiteness is holding backs minorities. In such a workshop, it is necessary to separate white students in order for them to sit through the CRT-based training and become “woke.”

In the MSU email announcing the conference, in fact, white attendees are informed they will “work explicitly and intentionally on understanding white culture and white privilege.”

Farther down in the email, the conference announcement drips with CRT-related buzz words such as “internalized racism” for whites and “collective liberation” for all races when whites acknowledge their racism and apologize for it.

What happened at MSU, however, is a Breitbart reporter read the university’s own anti-discrimination policy and asked the school if it was violating its own policy.

A spokesman for MSU predictably told Breitbart the conference “was not intended to be discriminatory” but further stated the university is “updating” the event to allow attendees to attend either “discussion” based on their personal preference, not their race.

Reacting to the original conference plans, conservative activist Janice Crouse calls it “fascinating” to learn what a public university was planning for its own white students and faculty.

“It was just pretty stunning, actually,” she says, “and to claim to not be discriminatory.”

