(WNCN) – Drive-thru customers waiting for their meal Wednesday were greeted by McDonald’s workers in Durham joining a nationwide daylong strike.
“The fact that people are standing here for $15 an hour should send a clear message not just to corporations, to people in general,” said Ana Ilarraza Blackburn with the Poor People’s Campaign.
While McDonald’s said it is raising its entry-level minimum wage to $11 an hour, it only counts for corporate-owned restaurants – not franchises.
“They did $5 billion last year during a pandemic and all of that money went to their shareholders and not one cent went to raising wages for us,” said McDonald’s employee Precious Cole.
Bank of America, Amazon, Chipotle and Under Armour have announced minimum wage increases without any federal or state legislation forcing them to do so.
“It’s certainly an indication of something that we knew for a long time. There are a lot of companies out there that had the money to pay people a decent wage and just weren’t doing it because they could get away with not doing it,” said economic analyst Patrick McHugh with the NC Justice Center.
But McHugh said by lawmakers not bringing wages up over time small and medium-sized businesses suffer the most.
Many of which barely managed to survive the pandemic and recession.
McHugh worries about a deeper divide.
“You hit a crisis and then suddenly it’s only the companies that have billions of dollars available to them that are able to raise wages enough to get folks to come to work for them,” he said.
McDonald’s employee Nah’shon Blount said a wage increase would mean he could hopefully one day go to college.
“We’re the ones who give you your profit so why are we still getting poverty wages, we deserve a $15 minimum wage,” he said.
But who makes that decision, legislators or businesses, is a long way from any conclusion.
© © 1998-2021 WNCT, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“We Deserve A $15 Minimum Wage”. No, the only thing you “deserve” is to work your way up the ladder in society. That is called getting educated, competing and working hard to get ahead. That is called “equality of opportunity”, not “equity” where everyone gets a trophy.
Let me tell you something—I had to work a good number of years to ever reach $21 per hour as a staff accountant—a job requiring more education and analytical ability than that of a fast-food worker. As many times as my order gets wrong at a fast-food establishment, there is absolutely no justification for a $15 per hour wage. That is insane.
The fast-food industry provides entry level work for those entering the workforce. It is designed to teach basic skills and set one on the road to advance to higher paying jobs requiring higher skill levels. This $15 per hour minimum wage idea is AIC economics thinking and it isn’t very smart.
This $15.00 was tried in Washington State. The workers collecting welfare world only work part time because they didn’t want to loose their welfare checks. These people worked less hours, made more money and still collected welfare paid for those taxpayers who do work.
And notice that now they have robot order takers, Now they don’t need these greedy school drop out kids and @#$%&.
Rumor has it the Hamburgler left McDonalds and is now working for the Biden government in a high position of welfare distribtuion. Why work for small fry potatoes when you can steal from a whole government agency and a government run by a president way short his frys for a happy meal, or happy populace.
I also asked how many people will get off welfare and food stamps if given 15 dollars an hour ?? I was called racist.
All fast food outlets should go on strike. It would improve the overall health of America. McDonalds; obesity and a heart attack in a bag.
“McDonald’s employee Nah’shon Blount said a wage increase would mean he could hopefully one day go to college.”
Why? If you think you are going to fund college with an “entry level job” you have enough problems already.
First try a high school economics class, conducted by a conservative.
Wal-Mart has more self checkout Cash registers than Cashiers.
Is there a message in that gesture of Walmart’s?
$15.00 an hour for what and why?
these fools can not get my order right now and they want more pay to keep on messing up my order?
the times we live in are very scary.
I was at the drive through a couple of days ago, got two cheeseburgers that used to cost $1/each and now cost $1.50/each. They were lukewarm and the bun was stale. It they get $15/hour, the burgers will be cold, the buns moldy and they’ll cost $3/each. I remember when they were 15 cents.
They have just signed the demise of the entry level positions they want to intimidate the company into paying more for. I can only hope that they find themselves on the streets without any possibility of getting an entry level position. Here is a case of stupid is what stupid does. Nobody else cares what amount of money you make, as long as their burgers are cheap.