Joe Biden sat down for an interview with CBS News and the 60 Minutes program. The entire interview was a textbook example of leftwing bias and phony journalism. Biden was asked no real questions, and he was spoon fed the answers.

At one part of the interview, Biden listed a number of foreign policy failures as reasons FOR running for reelection. From the economy to the southern border to Russia and China and now to the Middle East, Biden has racked up disaster after disaster.

Leftwing colleges explode with pro-Hamas rallies. Plus, Kamala Harris shows once again that she’s not ready for prime time.

