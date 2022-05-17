Joe Biden and the Democrats are scrambling to address sinking polls and failures on the issues. However, the latest attempt to deflect the heat has Biden attacking Republicans as “ultra MAGA.” Biden even called out former President Trump as the “Great MAGA King.” Is that supposed to be an insult?

Biden is failing on inflation, the border crisis, Roe v. Wade protests, and more. And now, Biden is actually pointing out that there is an alternative to his failed policies. Which one do you think the voters will pick?

The “minister of truth,” Nina Jankowicz, is under fire for yet another statement. Plus, the baby formula shortage marks another Biden failure in the eyes of the voters.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

