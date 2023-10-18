Erasing Hamas GOPUSA Staff | Oct 18, 2023 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 15 votes. Please wait... Share:
Those hateful blood thirsty devils need to be eradicated. They cannot be reasoned with; the only thing they understand is brute force.
Even IF we somehow eliminate them now, they like all weeds, WILL regrow in the palestinian population. THERE IS JUST TOO MUCH HATE there.
I’m sick of sadistic perverted snake in the grass wanna be Hitlers in US & around the world accusing Israel of wantonly mistreating, attacking & killing poor innocent Palestinian “civilians”.
At least Nazi military wore uniforms to distinguish them from civilians while they committed genocide of Jews.
So when their slave masters in Iran require Hamas, Hezbollah & Islamic Jihad terrorists to wear military uniforms to separate them from non combatant civilians then the UN & rest of the world can wag their fingers at exactly who is violating international rules of war & committing war crimes, ethnic cleansing & atrocities against civilians, Jews & otherwise, all over the world.
BTW, all the US college & street protesters including the Squad in US Congress, rabble rousing against Israel should wear their own uniforms in the form of shirts or big buttons saying Death to Israel & All Jews since its obvious that is what they are advocating.
And mealy mouth people accusing Israel of being apartheid because they don’t welcome Islamist terrorists whose only aim in life is to kill Jews are really just wolves in sheep’s clothing Jew haters.
Apartheid accusations against Israel are especially galling & ironic since Islamist theocracy ruled nations are by definition politically & religiously apartheid against the entire non Islam world.
I always laugh at that. Just looking at how much the islamic world has done against blacks, HOW MANY SUPPORT ISLAM!