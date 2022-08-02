White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to show that she is in over her head. White House press briefings have now become a showcase of bizarre answers and complete incompetence. Jean-Pierre’s latest stumble comes as Joe Biden plans to build portions of a border wall in Arizona.
Biden is playing politics with the border, and Jean-Pierre is tasked with trying to sell the message. The problem is that Jean-Pierre is turning out to be as equally bad at her job as Joe Biden is at his.
Joe Biden’s economic team is scrambling as America is now in a recession. Plus, Democrats are panicking as illegal aliens are sent to their cities.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The problem is that White House Press Secretary lesbian Jean-Pierre is turning out to be as equally bad at her job as Joe Biden is at his.
How about Adding Kamel Lips Harris in there too
HAVE ANY been ‘good’??
Joe certainly isn’t going to put anyone in a position who is smarter than he is—he is perfectly willing to make a fool of himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else doing it. If Biden, his administration, and Congress made up the personnel at a private business—it would have to be shut down—it could not operate with such a level of ignorance, stupidity, and incompetence.
Well said! Nothing I can add to this Scruffy. You nailed it.
If wall is being constructed near Yuma where I believe they would do it, well, that is a huge live-fire bombing range on the US side. Do the math…
Pity those live fire zones, always seem to get ordered to ‘GO QUIET” when illegal invaders, are crossing!
Karine Jean-Pierre’s poor performance is hurting her boss. My guess is her days are numbered – regardless of her diversity score. Can we all agree that Biden really ***** at hiring qualified people?