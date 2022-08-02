White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to show that she is in over her head. White House press briefings have now become a showcase of bizarre answers and complete incompetence. Jean-Pierre’s latest stumble comes as Joe Biden plans to build portions of a border wall in Arizona.

Biden is playing politics with the border, and Jean-Pierre is tasked with trying to sell the message. The problem is that Jean-Pierre is turning out to be as equally bad at her job as Joe Biden is at his.

Joe Biden’s economic team is scrambling as America is now in a recession. Plus, Democrats are panicking as illegal aliens are sent to their cities.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel