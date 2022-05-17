(CNS News) — House Rep. Liz Cheney (R), who represents Wyoming’s at-large congressional district and is one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, denounced the GOP leadership in the House of Representatives, stating it “has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism.”

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Blasts Fellow Republicans After ‘Great Replacement’ Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing “great replacement” theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state.

