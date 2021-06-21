Woke leftist singer Macy Gray wrote a Juneteenth oped in which she called for a new American flag. According to Gray, “Old Glory” doesn’t represent her any more. Gray described the American flag as “dated, divisive, and incorrect.” Once again, the leftist’s view of unity is to divide people.
Gray blasted the white stripes in the American flag, and recommended changing the stars to include Puerto Rico and Washington, DC as well as making them black, white, and brown.
The Democrat Fort Lauderdale mayor cries wolf after a parade accident. Plus, Border Czar Kamala Harris gets called out for not handling the border.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
She must want the flag of wakanda ???
Macy Gray, since you are woke and you hate our Flag and Country, many of us suggest you move out of our Country to somewhere where there are real racial problems and implement your “plans”.
As for America, no, you are not changing our US Flag. No, you are not going to be allowed to erase our history, our culture, nor our freedoms.
We refuse to accept your bigoted & biased slander. Go to a “Good School” and really LEARN our history. Who supported slavery, and who did not. Learn who took action against it, and who did not. LIbEraliSm is misleading you on all fronts.
As you push your misbegotten agenda, more and more AMERICANS will be standing up to your ilk with the words NO on their lips.
If you hate America? MOVE. We give you that right. Move and reform someplace else.
Macy Gray’s net worth. Celebrity Net Worth puts her at a solid $12 million, though Wealthy Genius estimates she’s worth as much as $23 million.
Natalie Hinds (born Natalie Renée McIntyre on September 6, 1967), known by her stage name Macy Gray, is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, musician, record producer and actress.
So this @#$%& millionaire feel that her and her race has been discriminated against and held back unfairly. I guess she bought into the Democrat Party’s destructive insanity.
Macy Gray, since you are woke and you hate our Flag, I suggest you move out of our Country and create your own Flag, in another Country. Mary Gray makes tons of money in our Country, she is privileged and then she spits on our Country.
There’s always the hammer and sickle.
Maybe I missed it, but is someone KEEPING YOU HERE (Macy)?
If you don’t like it here, then LEAVE!
Just don’t let the door hit your sizable behind, on the way out!
Stupid article. Why do you even consider this news ? She’s a political nobody and should be ignored.
Another example of a loudmouth doing well in the Land of Opportunity, but feels compelled to disparage the very Land that provides her the opportunity. The flag you have issues with is for THIS country and it has a history all its own. If you want to live here—you respect it. If that’s a problem—get yourself a passport and a one-way ticket out.
Oh, these stupid Liberals, with their equally stupid ideas make me sick ! I LOVE this country, and RESPECT our Flag, so if you don’t like it Macy Gray, you can LEAVE, and take your repulsive , divisive ideas with you !
Buy a one way ticket to wherever has a flag that you like, Get on the mode of transportation you prefer, and leave your passport at the door of the country you are entering.
Bobby, what happened to the June 18th “Relaxed Brain”?
With all the national flags in the world, surly there must be one that she can live with. Off hand I have no suggestions, but she should just do the research and move. Now it is just possible that no nation has a flag she could live with, in which case that would seem to only leave one other choice. Bye!
Since this stupid has been of a no talented singer wants the Stars and Stripes, the flag that won the Civil War and ended slavery in the U.S., changed to another flag, I’ll go for that. It should be the Stars and Bars, the flag that fought to keep slavery in place and expand it to the western territories.
Then let’s change the national anthem from The Star Spangled Banner to either Dixie or Them Old Cotton Fields Back Home.
Macy, since you don’t like the American flag, get on the very next jet to North Korea and enjoy your life there while you are never again burdened with the trauma of seeing another American flag.
BTW, my dad nearly died in WW2 honoring that flag.
My brother served over 30 years defending that flag from idiots like you.
I have REPEATEDLY recited the pledge to that flag and would be willing to die in support of the nation that flag represents.
Again: Get your pitiful carcass out of the USA as soon as possible. No one will miss you when you are gone.
Well Macy–there is no place in our country for your kind (nothing to do with race ).time for all of you to G.T.F.O of here