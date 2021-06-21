Woke leftist singer Macy Gray wrote a Juneteenth oped in which she called for a new American flag. According to Gray, “Old Glory” doesn’t represent her any more. Gray described the American flag as “dated, divisive, and incorrect.” Once again, the leftist’s view of unity is to divide people.

Gray blasted the white stripes in the American flag, and recommended changing the stars to include Puerto Rico and Washington, DC as well as making them black, white, and brown.

The Democrat Fort Lauderdale mayor cries wolf after a parade accident. Plus, Border Czar Kamala Harris gets called out for not handling the border.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

