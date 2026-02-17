Following the success of President Trump and Republicans during the 2024 election cycle, it seemed like the Democrats were done. It wasn’t a question of whether the Democrats would be out of power. The question was… for how long?

Now, the situation has turned. They Democrats are refining their message and dropping some of the fringe items of 2024. They are now focusing on issues that resonate. Will the Republicans do what it takes to win?

Pam Bondi drops a bombshell letter over the weekend. Plus, a blast from the past from Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

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