Following the success of President Trump and Republicans during the 2024 election cycle, it seemed like the Democrats were done. It wasn’t a question of whether the Democrats would be out of power. The question was… for how long?
Now, the situation has turned. They Democrats are refining their message and dropping some of the fringe items of 2024. They are now focusing on issues that resonate. Will the Republicans do what it takes to win?
Pam Bondi drops a bombshell letter over the weekend. Plus, a blast from the past from Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
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Part of why i think a lot of dems have won SINCE trump got in, is republican voters are just NOT COMING out in force..
Democrats have no intension of changing their destructive policies and higher taxing.
Democrats have just learned to lie better in order to get elected, then continue their treasonous, destructive, immoral, socialist agendas after getting elected.
One can never/ever trust this lying Democrat Party Cult…. EVER!
But Democrat Party Cult members never learn. 🙁
Nope. Just look at VA.. That witch of a dem, ran on AFFORDABILITY, but her party is now proposing 50+ ITEMS TO TAX up..
SO much for affordability!