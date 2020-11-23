In a stunning interview on Newsmax TV, Sidney Powell said that the case she will bring against Georgia “will be Biblical.” That was Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced the shocking news that Sidney Powell was no longer part of the Trump legal team. Powell has been making a series of claims regarding Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software, and she said the evidence is just pouring in. Now, she’s out? What is going on?
The prime members of the Trump legal team had been Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. They have been making the case that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Powell said they were going to “release the kraken.” Is this move part of the strategy?
A spokesman for Dominion Voting Systems talks to Fox News. Plus, Ilhan Omar takes on GOP women in an epic Twitter war.
Check out today's show for all the details.
What most people forget, or most likely never knew, what some call a “conspiracy theory” are actually a hypothesis for the purpose of testing.
Exactly how good reasoning works. It is NOT how wild is the idea, the important thing is the critical examination by testing.
Which is the difference between an actual conspiracy theory, which is accepted without being tested
Now, compare how the Democrats do things
Make declarations “baseless claim” “damaging to democracy” for the purpose of preventing anything from being tested and just accept their theory without question
Not sure what is Sidney Powell’s “game” but there is a good possibility she has enough evidence to answer the two questions ask by any court for it to hear a case
1: Is there a question of law for the court to hear?
2: is it something that can be remedied by law?
If Yes, Yes
You get to go to DISCOVERY
Where those being sued HAVE TO GIVE documents and evidence which may help you prove your case
I know some think you do not have to give anything to incriminate yourself but that is for only criminal cases, not civil.
Criminal is about punishment
Civil is getting to the truth of a matter.