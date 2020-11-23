In a stunning interview on Newsmax TV, Sidney Powell said that the case she will bring against Georgia “will be Biblical.” That was Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced the shocking news that Sidney Powell was no longer part of the Trump legal team. Powell has been making a series of claims regarding Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software, and she said the evidence is just pouring in. Now, she’s out? What is going on?

The prime members of the Trump legal team had been Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. They have been making the case that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Powell said they were going to “release the kraken.” Is this move part of the strategy?

A spokesman for Dominion Voting Systems talks to Fox News. Plus, Ilhan Omar takes on GOP women in an epic Twitter war.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

