Philly Streets GOPUSA Staff | Jun 19, 2023 | Cartoons
I live in PA, and I can tell you that the roads here are LOUSY! Our state is either number 1 or 2 for the highest gas tax in the country, but some of the worst roads. The money certainly isn’t going into road repair. We’ve even nicknamed our county as “Pothole county” instead of Potter.
What happened to all that infrastructure repaid Biden was peddling some time ago?
Also, what of all those ‘roads’ updated for bicyclists? ARE THEY PAYING for road taxes?