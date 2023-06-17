Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) introduced on June 16 another resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), just days after her initial censure resolution was tabled.

The new resolution, a copy of which was obtained by The Epoch Times, is privileged and, therefore, will force a vote on the House floor next week.

The revised resolution looks mostly similar to the initial one, with the biggest difference being that the fresh one does not have a $16 million fine for Schiff were he to be held accountable by the House Ethics Committee, which the resolution would refer him to in order to investigate his alleged “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

The new resolution, like the tabled one, blasted Schiff, who was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for perpetuating the notion there was collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia—which was debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller in 2019, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz later the same year, and special counsel John Durham in May. The $16 million fine is half of the taxpayer cost of the Mueller probe.

Unlike the previous one, the new resolution does not state that “Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars.”

Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats for the motion to table the resolution as the tally was 225-196:

Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Young Kim (R-Calif.), Steve Womack (R-Ark.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Michael Simpson (R-Idaho), David Valadao (R-Calif.), Garret Graves (R-La.), Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.), Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), Kay Granger (R-Texas), Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), Thomas Kean Jr. (R-N.J.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), and Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.).

“You know, we’re seeing the downward spiral of the House, which is terrible for the institution,” Schiff told reporters following the vote.

“I am surprised that she is obsessed with me,” he told The Epoch Times.

Schiff’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times on the new resolution.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave credence on June 15 to the 20 House Republicans that joined Democrats in tabling the initial resolution.

“I think everybody knows my thoughts of Adam Schiff,” McCarthy told The Epoch Times. “That’s why I removed him from [the House Intelligence Committee]. … You have a number of members on principle that sat and argued for the last four years with President [Donald] Trump that you had to have due process and voted that way. And I think a number of them believe that they should [have] gone to [the House Ethics Committee] first.”