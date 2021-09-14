This past Saturday, as Americans paused to remember those lost during the attacks of September 11, 2001, former President George W. Bush gave a speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The speech was supposed to focus on the heroes of United Airlines Flight 93. However, in a most unseemly manner, Bush targeted part of the speech on Trump supporters.
Without mentioning former President Trump, Bush clearly tried to make a comparison between the 9/11 terrorists and the January 6th rioters. The comparison was inaccurate, inappropriate, and diminished what should have been a solemn occasion.
A Washington state high school cancels its 9/11 tribute, because it could be seen as “insensitive.” Plus, the attacks on Larry Elder in the California recall election continue.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Well… it looks like Bush is in league with the communist occupier stanching up the oval office… he must love the Islamic terrorist… all the deplorable people he has condemned voted for him. This elitist scum can go straight to hell…do NOT pass go… do NOT collect $200.
Jeb’s brother just won’t let it go.
Yes, he’s a communist muslim new world order elite globalists who wants to turn us citizens, our country, our sovereignty, and our wealth over to the communist muslim globalists to make us human oxen yoked to their communist plows.
The good for nothing open borders Bushes, who gave us David Souter and John Roberts. The RINO Bushes, good riddance! Just remember Jeb loves illegal aliens.
All along, just like Paul Ryan, he is a communist muslim demonRAT who infiltrated the republican party to obstruct and destroy the republican party and OUR country.
He has Trump Derangement Syndrome, too. He is chummy with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama—what is to be expected?
He has swung further and further Left since he left office.
Former President George W. Bush, You are a disgrace to our country.
The hijackers were Islamic terrorists from Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations. Reportedly financed by the al Qaeda terrorist organization of Saudi fugitive Osama bin Laden, they were allegedly acting in retaliation for America’s support of Israel, its involvement in the Persian Gulf War and its continued military presence in the Middle East. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
And this fool compares January 6th riot to 9/11. On 1/6/21 only one person was killed and that was a murder BY a White House policeman.
Bush is a RINOCRAT. A RINOCRAT is a communist muslim demonRAT who ran as a republican and won as a republican. This is how the communists work. They infiltrate, indoctrinate and divide to obstruct and destroy the republican party “from within”, the most affected way to destroy. To destroy our culture, our way of life, destroy our freedoms and to destroy our Constitution, I was told that George Bush was a RINOCRAT for years, but didn’t believe it until he started siding with the liberal communist demonRATs. He’s even using their same language and calling our citizens terrorists.He KNOWs who and what he is.
He has come out of “HIS” communist muslim closet, right along with the communist muslim demonRAT party mafia. He’s one of them, the elite, and so was his daddy who was preaching the new world order to us back in the 1990s when they revealed their Agenda 2021. Guess what, it’s 2021!
He calls Jan 6 terrorists, but it was another infiltration of BLM and Antifa to FRAME Trump supporters. Yet, he is silent about all the months of Antifa & BLM terrorizing us with looting, burning down businesses, murdering, even kids, threatening us, then the dems paying their bails to get out and finish their terror on us. Speaks loudly about who and what he is, just another conmmunist muslim taking down our country. He’s scum!
Simply stated Jorge Booosh is and always was a pile of krap. He was the lesser of two compared to Dr GlobalWarming and Lurch. Other than that he was one of this nations worst presidents right along with Jug Ears, Klinton, Carter, et al.
Much like his protege’s daughter Lez Chaney he is nothing more than a whinny RINO Liberal.
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I agree with all the comments so far. Right on point.
That’s okay, “W”…
I liken YOU to the women pulling boxes of ballots out from under the table (after kicking observers out of the building)!
YOUR comments and actions (or should I say LACK of action) on preserving Election Integrity is astounding (especially given YOUR [valid] fight to stop AlGore from stealing YOUR election victory)!
Perhaps you didn’t see the Election Results, but (even WITH the Democrats’ CHEATING), Donald Trump received MORE VOTES than you did (or ANY previous president running for re-election)!
THAT, sir, means that WE, THE PEOPLE are behind President Trump!
The 2022 mid-terms and 2024 elections can’t come soon enough (to RIGHT the WRONG that has been perpetrated against our nation by the Democrats [and RINOs like YOU, “W”])!