This past Saturday, as Americans paused to remember those lost during the attacks of September 11, 2001, former President George W. Bush gave a speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The speech was supposed to focus on the heroes of United Airlines Flight 93. However, in a most unseemly manner, Bush targeted part of the speech on Trump supporters.

Without mentioning former President Trump, Bush clearly tried to make a comparison between the 9/11 terrorists and the January 6th rioters. The comparison was inaccurate, inappropriate, and diminished what should have been a solemn occasion.

A Washington state high school cancels its 9/11 tribute, because it could be seen as “insensitive.” Plus, the attacks on Larry Elder in the California recall election continue.

