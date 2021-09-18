Joe Biden did it again. During a press conference with leaders from the U.K. and Australia, Biden forgot the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Instead, Biden referred to Morrison as “that fella from down under”. How much longer can this go on?
With Biden only needing to remember two names, he forgot one of them. These gaffes are getting more and more frequent. Plus, regardless if the topic is covid or Afghanistan or the border crisis, Biden continues to avoid the media. Is he actually running the show?
The Democrats plan a massive wave of tax increases. Plus, Gen. Mark Milley says his alleged conversations with China were perfectly “routine”.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The Biden dementia goes on and how sad that this is the leader of the free world? Or is it that the United States is leaderless?
“From down under”—that has so many applications to Joe Biden.
Those whose souls will be condemned eternally in hell will have their existence erased from the minds of heavens people and then we will be protected by our Lord and Savior forever. I do not believe they realize or care that our souls never die but will be forever either in heaven or hell.