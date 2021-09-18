Joe Biden did it again. During a press conference with leaders from the U.K. and Australia, Biden forgot the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Instead, Biden referred to Morrison as “that fella from down under”. How much longer can this go on?

With Biden only needing to remember two names, he forgot one of them. These gaffes are getting more and more frequent. Plus, regardless if the topic is covid or Afghanistan or the border crisis, Biden continues to avoid the media. Is he actually running the show?

The Democrats plan a massive wave of tax increases. Plus, Gen. Mark Milley says his alleged conversations with China were perfectly “routine”.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel