The Senate, under the leadership of Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, has finally released its border security bill. This Senate border deal is beyond bad. The bill contains three times more funding for Ukraine than the U.S. border.

Mitch McConnell is pushing the Senate to adopt this deal. Make no mistake. The border crisis will continue, and all this bill does is show that establishment Republicans are more concerned about protecting other countries than our own.

A new study says that hiring based on merit may be unfair. Plus, Joe Biden continues to sink in the polls.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

