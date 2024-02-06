The Senate, under the leadership of Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, has finally released its border security bill. This Senate border deal is beyond bad. The bill contains three times more funding for Ukraine than the U.S. border.
Mitch McConnell is pushing the Senate to adopt this deal. Make no mistake. The border crisis will continue, and all this bill does is show that establishment Republicans are more concerned about protecting other countries than our own.
A new study says that hiring based on merit may be unfair. Plus, Joe Biden continues to sink in the polls.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Senate Border Deal: Worst Bill Ever
“The bill contains three times more funding for Ukraine’s border security than the U.S. border security.”
The treasonous Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs DO NOT want to secure our boarders, These are the ones who encourage, promote, support and protect this disastrous illegal immigrant invasion.
DO NOT vote for ANY Democrat or RINO. This is the only way to fix this insanity of destroying the U.S. by the Democrat Party!
Not only does it codify more money for Ukraine than our OWN border, but it also has MASSIVE AMNESTY Provisions in it.. within 1 year, iirc, they get green cards, within 4, they get ‘automatically made citizens’.
SORRY, but what the hizzzlllee over…
How can McConnell put his (Business as usual) approval to an immigration policy that obviously will lead to the creation of a new American idiocracy? This Biden Generation of establishment geriatric leadership needs to step aside and make way for new ways to solve old problems that this fomer generation of establishment protectors only get empowered more by allowing the madness to continue. You cannot make America Great again by attacking the successful American people in search of excellence. Only madmen or people of criminal intentions import and empower the weak and the ignorant over the American strong and the informed.
BECAUSE he and Grahamnesty have LONG BEEN Butt buddies in regards to granting MILLIONS Of invaders amnesty…
Get this going. You can always add to it. I must be missing something. I thought we were all on board to fix the problem.