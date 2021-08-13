A black mother is blasting her daughter’s Georgia elementary school for “segregating” African American students to give them “more opportunities” amid a series of controversies tied to critical race theory.
Kila Posey filed a federal discrimination complaint against Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta after learning that her daughter had been placed in a class only for black students.
The outraged mother told WSB-TV that principal Sharyn Briscoe, who is also black, informed her that students were being separated by race to give them more opportunities.
Ms. Posey appeared on Fox News Primetime last night with her attorney.
The Democrats who want “equity” for all, the Democrats who scream diversity for all and yet these communists practice segregation. What does one expect from communists?
It’s hard to believe that this principal is the successor to those who fought for desegregation such as MLK, the students who entered Little Rock High School under the eye of soldiers or Kamala Harris touting riding the bus to attend a better school. This particular kind of policy should have fallen under system wide jurisdiction and not individual schools or principals. It should not come as a surprise however since the educational systems in the United States are being inundated with Critical Race Theory and Project 1619 by separating the alleged oppressors from the alleged oppressed. This way the children themselves will have no real experience in being together, getting along, debunking CRT and 1619!
CRT and 1619 project are REGRESSIONS to the Jim Crow south. Last time I looked the calendar said this was 2021. Must be a mis-print. This looks more like Atlanta in 1951.
A classic example of damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Blacks—they’re not happy with us—they’re not happy without us.
“Fly me to the moon . . .”
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. …
The Act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs.
It appears that Democrats do not respect or obey the Constitution or the Law.