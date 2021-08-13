A black mother is blasting her daughter’s Georgia elementary school for “segregating” African American students to give them “more opportunities” amid a series of controversies tied to critical race theory.

Kila Posey filed a federal discrimination complaint against Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta after learning that her daughter had been placed in a class only for black students.

The outraged mother told WSB-TV that principal Sharyn Briscoe, who is also black, informed her that students were being separated by race to give them more opportunities.

Ms. Posey appeared on Fox News Primetime last night with her attorney.

