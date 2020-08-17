Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca wants to place a measure on the city’s November ballot asking voters to abolish the Denver Police Department and create a “peace force” in its place.

CdeBaca said while she wants the proposal to make it to the November ballot, she doesn’t realistically expect it to pass the council. Rather, the measure is a useful way to force her colleagues to vote publicly on the issue, she said.

She questioned whether the rest of council will kill the proposal before the public has a chance to comment and make their case for change.

“This is what people have been demanding and asking of us for the last few months,” she said. “I would love for the public to be able to see how their elected representatives block them from having decision-making power.”

The above is an excerpt from the Denver Post.

This is a reckless and irresponsible proposal, the details of which have not been shared, and ignorant of the reforms we have already undertaken in Public Safety. https://t.co/LFBIO0c7Dg — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 14, 2020