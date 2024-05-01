Biden Voters GOPUSA Staff | May 1, 2024 | Cartoons | 5 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
You can have their vote, we don’t want it.
This treasonous, destructive, immoral, unethical, lying, woke, socialist Democrat Party, their Democrat RINOs and their corrupt, demented, obedient sock-puppet president Joe Beijing OBiden’s administration has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Democrat controlled public schools and college campuses have been making “snowflakes” out of students and turning them into brainwashed, programmed emotional and over-sensitive wrecks for years. Now when these Snowflake Democrats confront any kind of opposition or difference of opinions that comes their way, and they try to destroy anybody or anything that they don’t agree with. This is typical Democrat’s hateful insanity.
WITH how traitorous they seem, they shouldn’t HAVE The right to vote.. IF THEY HATE this nation so much, they are chanting DEATH TO america, then they should be IMO STRIPPED of their citizenship.
AND SINCE Many are ‘foreign students here on visas’, THEY SHOULDN’T BE VOTING ANYWAY, as they are not citizens!
The same reason why joe is allowing all these illegals Into the country He wants him to vote. Without IDS These illegals can vote and have been been allowed to vote By the democrats.
AND that is why dems for decades, have been HELL BENT ON PREVENTING Voter ID laws going into effect.