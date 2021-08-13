A new Fox News poll showed that more Democrats favor socialism over capitalism, in a sharp reversal from just a year and a half ago.
The poll, taken between Aug. 7-10, showed that 59% of registered Democratic voters who participated had a positive view of socialism, compared to just 49% who felt that way about capitalism.
In February 2020, when the question was last asked, 50% of Democrats who participated said they had a favorable view of capitalism, with just 40% saying the same about socialism.
The poll showed that 44% of Democrats had an unfavorable view of capitalism, and 31% had a negative view of socialism.
No surprise here. In most any society there are about 35% who live in the real world of finite capabilities that are the Producers ,,,whom another 35% of infinite appetite Consumers live off of. The rest bounce from one side to another depending upon how greedy the Consumer group gets, and when it gets to the point of deleteriously effecting the lives of those in between, the real Woke awakening happens and the greedy ones get thrown out. Enter USA 2022.
Doesn’t that just make you wonder?
They should be head-over-heels with this administration because they have the throttle locked on the Leftist train heading full-speed straight into oblivion.
Impeach Biden
This is proof that registered Democrats are the dumbest creatures on earth.
These FOOLS would rather be chained up and dependent on their socialist Democrat Party masters.
Than to be free to choose their own destiny.
The Traitorous socialist Democrat Party has stated their objectives. 🙁
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”. 🙁 🙁 🙁