In the latest effort to appease the progressive “woke,” the NCAA hinted it may strip championship games from states that prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports.

In a statement released Monday, the league urged it supports “the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.”

“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the statement reads. “Our approach  which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports  embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”

The statement concludes that “only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination” should be selected for championship events.

The league said it will “continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

Another example of selective bigotry: if you support the protection of women’s sports, you cannot host a championship event.

One can only assume the statement refers to several states  including Mississippii and Idaho  moving to stop biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Perhaps most recently, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed two executive orders aimed to ensure fairness in female sports by limiting participation strictly to biological females.

25 other states are also proposing new laws to define gender as an athlete’s reproductive biology. Many argue that transgender females will have an unfair advantage over biological females and will dominate girls’ sports.

Governors in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi have already signed transgender girl bans, and efforts are curently underway in Georgia.

To no surprise, the general American public doesn’t agree with the NCAA’s decision.

According to a recent Politico poll, most Americans support banning biological males who claim a transgender identity from competing against women.

The results indicated that 54 percent of registered voters would support such a policy, BizPacReview reports.

While no decision on championships has formally been made, NCAA Associate Director of Communications Michelle Hosick said that the “board of Governors continues to monitor the situation.”

The post NCAA May Strip Championship Games From States that Protect Women’s Sports appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.