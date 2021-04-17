In the latest effort to appease the progressive “woke,” the NCAA hinted it may strip championship games from states that prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports.
In a statement released Monday, the league urged it supports “the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.”
“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the statement reads. “Our approach which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”
The statement concludes that “only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination” should be selected for championship events.
The league said it will “continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
Another example of selective bigotry: if you support the protection of women’s sports, you cannot host a championship event.
One can only assume the statement refers to several states including Mississippii and Idaho moving to stop biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.
Perhaps most recently, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed two executive orders aimed to ensure fairness in female sports by limiting participation strictly to biological females.
25 other states are also proposing new laws to define gender as an athlete’s reproductive biology. Many argue that transgender females will have an unfair advantage over biological females and will dominate girls’ sports.
Governors in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi have already signed transgender girl bans, and efforts are curently underway in Georgia.
To no surprise, the general American public doesn’t agree with the NCAA’s decision.
According to a recent Politico poll, most Americans support banning biological males who claim a transgender identity from competing against women.
The results indicated that 54 percent of registered voters would support such a policy, BizPacReview reports.
While no decision on championships has formally been made, NCAA Associate Director of Communications Michelle Hosick said that the “board of Governors continues to monitor the situation.”
The NCAA “embraces the evolving science on this issue.” What evolving science? You mean the quacks that claim surgery and drugs can change your genetic code? The woke NCAA deserves to be cancelled.
COMMENT I cancelled the Pro Sports, so now it is time to cancel the College sports and High School sports too.
Sad what the dumbacraps are doing to our country.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a member-led organization dedicated to the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes.
How is allowing biological males to compete against biological females
“dedicated to the well being”???
The deranged demonic Democrats say you are what you relate to.
OK, I am a White male. Today I think I want to relate to being a black disabled unmarried female with 12 children.
Can I join the NAACP, collect welfare, medicaid, get free stuff and be supported and protected by the taxpayers???
Under the reign of Betrayal Biden, I might make out better relating to being
an illegal immigrant that jumped the U.S. border.
The NCAA and how it just destroyed women’s sports. Oh I forgot, the members of the NCAA, because they are “inclusive” and because they practice “equity”, they do not know what “gender” they are. Women’s sports no longer exist. Women’s sports are now male sports. Oh, isn’t wokness beautiful, in that it destroyed women sports. Hey suburban housewives who voted for Biden, how is “Biden’s wokeness” working out for your daughters, who can no longer compete????? Lost scholarships to colleges and no women will ever win again!!!!!
I am not surprised at how quickly OUR Country has spiraled down the drain of Stupidity. I’d like to see how this insanity would be accepted in Iran. For that matter, how it would be accepted in ANY Country with an ounce of biological knowledge. From the beginning of time on this planet, there has been only two sexes at birth, animal kingdom included, Male and female. To think that biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports violates ALL laws of Nature!!!
It appears that the NCAA made the best statement against the proposal in, “welcoming and respectful of all participants”! Clearly this is disrespectful of real woman athletes in favor of a faux gender that’s clearly not science but subjective!
and the sound of a toilet flushing is once again heard
Solution: Women’s sports, Men’s sports, and Trans wish to compete in sports events — Trans Sports. The end !