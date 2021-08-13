WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
The students said in court papers that they have “a constitutional right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and of medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination mandate.” They wanted the high court to issue an order barring the university from enforcing the mandate. Seven of the students qualify for a religious exemption.
College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so. Similar lawsuits against student vaccine requirements have been filed in other states.
The court’s newest justice rejected the plea without even asking the university for a response or getting her colleagues to weigh in. Justices often act on their own in such situations when the legal question isn’t particularly close. Barrett handles emergency matters from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which includes Indiana.
A three-judge federal appeals court panel, including two judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, was one of two lower courts to side with Indiana University and allow it to require the vaccinations, even as legal proceedings continue. The plan announced in May requires roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees on seven campuses to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester.
Students who don’t comply will have their registration canceled and workers who don’t will lose their jobs. The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must be tested twice a week for the disease. The school recently announced that for now, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors while on campus.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
There is the Department of No Justice and now we have the Supreme Court of No Justice.
The Supreme Court makes another supreme mistake.
While forcing students to get vaccinated against their will, they still have the choice to just attend another university that will honor the diversity of their life choices, and teach them the life lesson, that when confronted with oppression, just move on to places and learning experiences that will not oppress you, and vote for Presidents that will select Supreme Court Justices that will not oppress you either.
The Supreme Court IS a supreme mistake.
You know, GOP conservatives have many good valid arguments even though I consider most of my views “moderate-liberal” but, sometimes the reasoning and underlying basis for some of you guys arguments are almost comical. Really, you fault those guys(SCOTUS) for considering health measures for a disease affecting everyone IN THE WORLD? You got to be kidding.
SURE,… we could simply ‘Choose’ another university… all 90k students,.. and 40k workers,… A very impractical,.. and rather naïve suggestion (like Rosa Parks simply choosing NOT to take a bus in 1950s Montgomery, Alabama), ..BUT in the mean time WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO OUR CONSTITUTIONAL ‘RIGHTS’ to equal access under the law,.. and MEDICAL BODULY-INTEGRETY?????
Isn’t this BOGUS court paid to PROTECT our free access to ‘public’ institutions??
Amy Barrett, i one of Trump’s HORRIBLE picks,… has now the GATEKEEPER OF OUR RIGHTS??.. what a feckless SLUG she is. Just a TOOL of the Global-Left MONSTERS — Soros, Gates, Schwab, Biden,.. CCP,WEF.,UN…
Barrett is just another ‘ENEMY WITHIN’
It’s very clear that TOO MANY within the US government structure are COLLABORATORS in the ‘take-down” of the US Constitution,… our FREEDOMS,.. OUR choices!, by the GLOBAL-LEFT-MAFIA!
So is Barrett under threat,… or just ‘bought-off’?
In the not very distant future there is going to be a lawsuit filed by someone who was forced to get the jab under threat of no job and got deathly sick from it. Or it may be a family member who files the lawsuit because their loved one died after receiving the jab. They won’t be able to sue the drug manufacturer because Congress gave them protection. But, a company that is forcing it on their employees doesn’t have that same protection. Or maybe it will be a student or a teacher at one of these universities. It will happen. A lawsuit might have already been filed and the mainstream media is just not reporting.
When that happens all heck will break lose because EVERY SINGLE company, institution, and school that has made a “no jab, no job” or “no jab, no school” mandate will be at risk of being sued. And, in truth, they should be.
We are seeing that the vaccine doesn’t stop people from getting sick, it doesn’t stop the vaccinated from being carriers of the virus and they carry the same viral load as an unvaccinated person. The ONLY thing that the vaccine seems to do is make those who have it less sick (at least that is the current story). Why should people be forced to take a jab that doesn’t protect others if they aren’t comfortable with it?