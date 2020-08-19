Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her one-minute speech to give a lesson in socialism and to second the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president of the United States. AOC pushed Green New Deal policies and attacked capitalism, but the real fireworks came later. Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on NBC News as she learned what it’s like to be a victim of “fake news.”
NBC’s tweet pointed out that AOC did NOT endorse Joe Biden, but that was not the purpose of her speech. Of course, the leftist diva went on the attack and went overboard about the impact of their news reporting. Poor AOC!
The Democrat convention is a showcase of far left policies trying so hard to appear mainstream. Plus, more colleges are showing that their campuses are not a place for conservatives.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
They are now pressing BIden and the Democrat party that they are not left enough and they better put in Bernie’s/AOC’s policies.
The fight is on between the Socialist Dems and the Communist Squad, including Bernie and the funder, George Soros.
NBC as well as the print media had better awaken. These Communists mean business, and it won’t include the media. The media print and electronic are only useful idiots being used by the communists to get them where they want to go with this country.
Remember when Pelosi tore up the State of the Union Address, this will happen with the Constitution too. And your house/property/bank accounts. Well. . . . all will belong to the state then, for the common good you know, not the one’s who thought they owned property and that isn’t all they will do, and space will not allow me to say everything they will do to this country. Read Alexandr Solzhenytsyn’s Archipelago Gulag and the Communist Manifesto. They have almost accomplished everything to take over America. We are looking at about two months before election and time is running out. If you think Trump is bad, get a load of what they have in mind for the masses. Not good.
Take control of your life or someone else will and what they have in mind for your life is not much.
She was upset they only gave her 60 seconds to speak.
“They could have at least given me a minute.”