Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her one-minute speech to give a lesson in socialism and to second the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president of the United States. AOC pushed Green New Deal policies and attacked capitalism, but the real fireworks came later. Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on NBC News as she learned what it’s like to be a victim of “fake news.”

NBC’s tweet pointed out that AOC did NOT endorse Joe Biden, but that was not the purpose of her speech. Of course, the leftist diva went on the attack and went overboard about the impact of their news reporting. Poor AOC!

The Democrat convention is a showcase of far left policies trying so hard to appear mainstream. Plus, more colleges are showing that their campuses are not a place for conservatives.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

