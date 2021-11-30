Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges recently in a trial that has caused a leftwing meltdown. Now, Rittenhouse would love nothing more than to just be a normal kid and student. Rittenhouse is taking classes at Arizona State University, but the campus socialists and other leftwing groups want him kicked out of school.
Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he just wants to live a normal, quiet life. However, the 18-year-old is under constant attack from the left. Campus groups at ASU are calling him a white supremacist and murderer. What will happen next?
Jeans maker Levi Strauss is providing resources for those traumatized by the Rittenhouse verdict. Plus, a teacher who spoke out against critical race theory has been banned from school facilities.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State is in effect.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State”.
The socialist Democrat Party’s “useful idiots”, political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture will attempt to destroy ANYBODY or ANYTHING that doesn’t bow down to this treasonous, dishonorable, unethical, immoral Democrat Party’s policies and beliefs.
THIS IS why i was wondering, HOW COULD he even GO to college, with all the media spotlight on him.. EVEN IF He did get a name change, the’d still come after him..
If they throw Rittenhouse out of school for something he has been COMPLETELY EXONERATED on …he should bring suit … then use the money to attend HILLSDALE collage… there’s NON better.
I’d SUE Period. EVNE IF THEY DIDN’T get me booted, that they were TRYING TO imo should be grounds enough to sue.
Kyle and his team of outstanding attorneys need to SUE EVERYONE AND ANYONE who slanders or defames this courageous young man! Sue them all into oblivion including the moron Sleepy Joe. Joe has millions that should be awarded to Kyle for the idiotic statement he made calling Kyle a “white supremacist”. IMHO
He should start carrying his AR15 to class, with a smile on his face.
“He should start carrying his AR15 to class, with a smile on his face.”
Now that would be something he would be arrested and convicted for.
Can you have a gun on school property?
Federal Gun-Free School Zones Act: Originally enacted in 1990 the Gun-Free School Zones Act (GFSZA) is a federal law that requires states restrict firearms on school property. … School zone means in, or on the grounds of, or within 1,000 feet from the grounds of a public, parochial or private school.
IMO NO WHERE in this damn nation, getting ANY FEDERAL OR STATE FUNDS< should ever be able to make themselves, GUN FREE ZONES… Period.
You shouldn’t joke about breaking the law regarding firearms. Kyle should carry a copy of his bank statement showing the millions of dollars he was awarded from A$$ Hat liberals that he sued into oblivion. 🙂
Of course! ASU can’t have INNOCENT people attending their campus, now can they?
Wonder, how many ILLEGAL INVADERS, they have attending their campus?
Would they kick O.J. out? He needs to go to Hillsdale. Better college and he won’t have to spend four years looking over his shoulder while walking across campus. College lefties are violent, hateful people.
Sue ASU and anyone else that tries to slander his name or interfere with his civil rights.
“Rittenhouse is taking classes at Arizona State University, but the campus socialists and other leftwing groups want him kicked out of school.”
No—we want socialist students kicked out of school since they obviously aren’t learning what they should be learning. CANCEL THEM !!!!! While we’re at it, let’s give the school a good kick as well for succumbing to Socialist ideology and giving it favor over American ideals and principles.