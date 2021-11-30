Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges recently in a trial that has caused a leftwing meltdown. Now, Rittenhouse would love nothing more than to just be a normal kid and student. Rittenhouse is taking classes at Arizona State University, but the campus socialists and other leftwing groups want him kicked out of school.

Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he just wants to live a normal, quiet life. However, the 18-year-old is under constant attack from the left. Campus groups at ASU are calling him a white supremacist and murderer. What will happen next?

Jeans maker Levi Strauss is providing resources for those traumatized by the Rittenhouse verdict. Plus, a teacher who spoke out against critical race theory has been banned from school facilities.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

