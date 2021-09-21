Joe Biden headed to the beach over the weekend as multiple problems continue to grow for his administration. Biden took a bike ride, and once again, ignored reporters who were asking about questions. The White House also canceled Friday’s White House press briefing with Jen Psaki.

The French have recalled their ambassador to the U.S. Biden’s military admitted it killed civilians including children in their attempt to hit ISIS-K members. Biden was also rebuked by the FDA over his covid vaccine boost plan.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” dress is the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, Democrat San Francisco Mayor London Breed violates her own mask mandate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

