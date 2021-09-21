Joe Biden headed to the beach over the weekend as multiple problems continue to grow for his administration. Biden took a bike ride, and once again, ignored reporters who were asking about questions. The White House also canceled Friday’s White House press briefing with Jen Psaki.
The French have recalled their ambassador to the U.S. Biden’s military admitted it killed civilians including children in their attempt to hit ISIS-K members. Biden was also rebuked by the FDA over his covid vaccine boost plan.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” dress is the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, Democrat San Francisco Mayor London Breed violates her own mask mandate.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I thought all liberals had airspaces between their ears, Joe has a partial airspace between his ears, with the rest of the space between his ears filled with “sand” from the beach. Dementia and incompetence defines Joe.
Packpacker The many problems of uncontrolled illegal immigrants flooding across America’s open borders isn’t a problem but a ,What ” Cloward- Ppivin, In 1966, Called ” a Strategy for forcing political Change through orchestrated crisis” ” Democratic Socialists of Amrrica, Democrat president, Joe Biden says, – I think this problem of illegal immigrants, walking across America’s open borders is like” A Walk In The Park, ” Joe Biden says, – I think i will.head to the Beach, Since Nothing Big is Going on!
The man is and has been a liar all his life, incompetent all his life, and rode other peoples shirt tales all his life. Why should he change now. He does not need to change, he is the President. He thinks he is only there as a figure head! Guess what! He is! Soros and Obama, Pelosi and Susan Rice are in charge. Heels Up Harris is only there to fulfill Obama’s dream to become the next democratic judge of the superior court. This entire administration, are the most insane group of people we have ever had in the Oval Office. This all started with the rigged elections of 2008-2016 when they “elected” this racist Kenay Con Man!
He’s been an abject failure for decades. WHY would he ever STOP being one now?~!
Good… I glad this communist occupier is going to the beach….keep him there…. don’t let him do….ANYTHING!!!… He’s the Steve Urkel of washington… The only difference biden’s evil.
If Biden were competent, it would be reasonable to expect him to stay and deal with the issues—but he isn’t capable. He has no answers—he doesn’t know where to begin.
He cannot start to be competent, Obama will not let him. Obama’s dream is to destroy the USA, and turn it into a Muslim, Communist African Nation! His thesis and Moochelles thesis in college was all about how much they both hated the USA, and how they would like to change it…..destroy it! That is what BLM and Antifa are planning to do, destroy it and shape it into the country they want! Obama need a puppet, a robot where he could put a bug in his ear, and tell him what todo, and Obama could stay home in his sweats, and not even show up for work. This is called Obama 3.0 term. Next he wants to be Superior Court Judge, and Harris is going to help him to that. That is why he ” convinced ” Biden that he need Harris as VP. This has been the plan since Obama left the WH ! Soros is Obamas puppet master, and Obama is Biden’s puppet master. Obama is driving this bus, and we are all on it, heading for the cliff. Those are the ones we need to stop, the puppet masters.
Even before obama was a twinkle in his pappas eye, BIDEN WAS incompetent..