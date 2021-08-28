Joe Biden fielded questions from reporters during a press conference in which Biden gave an update on the situation with the Taliban in Afghanistan. As Biden moved to the Q&A portion, he revealed which reporter he was INSTRUCTED to call on. Is anybody home? Joe Biden certainly doesn’t seem like he is in charge.

With the Kabul Airport completely surrounded by Taliban forces, it is increasingly more dangerous for Americans to get out of Afghanistan. What’s the plan? Neither Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, or Anthony Blinken seems to have one.

Clinton advisor James Carville blames the media for Biden’s situation. Plus, teachers plan to protest this weekend in favor of critical race theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

