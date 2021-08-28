Joe Biden fielded questions from reporters during a press conference in which Biden gave an update on the situation with the Taliban in Afghanistan. As Biden moved to the Q&A portion, he revealed which reporter he was INSTRUCTED to call on. Is anybody home? Joe Biden certainly doesn’t seem like he is in charge.
With the Kabul Airport completely surrounded by Taliban forces, it is increasingly more dangerous for Americans to get out of Afghanistan. What’s the plan? Neither Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, or Anthony Blinken seems to have one.
Clinton advisor James Carville blames the media for Biden’s situation. Plus, teachers plan to protest this weekend in favor of critical race theory.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Is anybody home?” Biden has dementia, plus all liberals are airheads, so no one is home. The liberal elitists have no common sense in everyday life, as they are communists and as stated above, they are airheads!
America deserves to know who is running this country and hold them accountable for this disastrous administration. Clearly the head clown is not capable of taking care of himself much less an entire country. He’s just the scapegoat should they be figured out.
“Clinton advisor James Carville blames the media for Biden’s situation.” Now, James—you know that the Media is the Left’s best friend, but they have finally found themselves in a situation where even they cannot avoid the truth. Its a sad reality, James, and I know its tough to own up to it, but you Leftists are just natural incompetents and Joe Biden demonstrates that in spades.
“I’m not aware of too many things—I know what I know if you know what I mean.
Choke me in the shallow water before I get too deep.”
from “What I Am” by Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians
Joe—are you sniffing Jen’s hair?
He’s been using a pre-determined “list” of reporters he wiil call on, on those rare occasions that he doesn’t just turn his back and beat a hasty retreat. Most likely had the “questions” ahead of time so he could practice his babbling. That’s why he never calls on anyone from Fox News. They have to shout questions at him as he’s leaving the room.
You can’t even see Obamao’s lips moving.