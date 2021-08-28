An active duty Marine Corps lieutenant colonel was relieved of his duties Friday after publicly demanding leadership take accountability for the deadly disaster in Afghanistan.
Lt. Col Stuart Scheller called out Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and others for not ‘raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, “We messed this up.”‘
‘The reason people are so upset on social media right now is not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down,’ Scheller said in a nearly five-minute video posted on Facebook and LinkedIn.
People are upset because their senior leaders let them down. And none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, “We messed this up.”‘
Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, you are a hero of mine for speaking the truth. You would be a great replacement for the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “White Rage” Gen. Mark Milley. Austin and Milley, two traitor clowns that are brainless racists.
Semper Fi Sir. We need more leaders to come forward and hold the brass accountable. We have to many POLOTICIANS and wanna bes that make career choices with peoples lives. Just like the 19 RHINOS that voted on the Infrastructure bs bill . Time to clear the rolls and get true leaders in there. I got your six Sir
White Rage General Milley. Blood and Guts General Patton. The ultimate example of 2 opposites. Milley is sitting in a medic tent crying and Patton comes in and calls Milley a coward and slaps the crap out of him. That scene should be added to the movie.
This is the kind of character of the Dishonorable Democrats in any position of authority.
Democrats and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
This Democrat Party and its servants have eroded all forms of honor, ethics and morality from our country.
Just look at what we now consider acceptable.
To fully advance the Demonic, Dishonorable Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas of socialism, dividing our citizens with hate, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
Amen!!!!!
the current military leaders are a walking talking fubar!
If Republican leadership had half this much courage, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Trump would still be president.
They would have challenged the stolen election instead of stabbing him and us in the back.
Lt Col Scheller—we hear you across the land and we back you up 150%. Thank you for your service—and for your courage both on and off the field.
“People are upset because their senior leaders let them down. And none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, “We messed this up.”‘ Arrogance and incompetence cannot embrace accountability—and what is the possibility that they screwed this up entirely on purpose? They only think they have pulled the wool over the eyes of the American people—we’ve got their number.
Now, if you damned sorry a** Republicans would get some backbone and follow this guy’s example, it would be greatly appreciated as it is very much needed.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/27/us-marines-stuart-scheller-video Now relieved of duties.
Scene; 1976 Chief of Maintenance morning briefing, 82nd Pilot Traing Wing, Williams AFB. Col. Peterson: “SMSgt Gier, did you just imply that I am stupid”? SMSgt Gier: “No sir, you made the interpretation.”
The Marine knew it was coming…… But someone had to say it. Retaliation just renders proof he was right
Lt Col Scheller, thank you for your courage, and for your service. I mourn with you the ineptitude of the leaders of the Marine Green. They are not worthy of you. Even as a Navy man, I never would have thought that cowardice would come from the Marine Corp leadership. You should all resign, either in shame or in support of your men. Hopefully, the latter!
He’s absolutely correct and as he said, he’s not the only one demanding accountability of leadership. The politics of war is to blame. Nothing else. Politics has destroyed so many institutions over my lifetime. The medical profession, business, local, state and federal legislative processes, science and the list is endless. Greed for power, wealth and control has destroyed America and countless nations on this globe.
So typical reaction of brass. I did not like Milley the first time I laid eyes on him. Always be careful when dealing with people who have more than 4 legs that move along on the ground
So this is what it comes to eh bdbiden!! Your admin wont admit their mistakes…you will all be removed!! You removed a man from duty for SPEAKING THE TRUTH about you and your admin!! This is ALL YOU BD..not PRESIDENT TRUMP as you like to blame! WE THE PEOPLE will defeat you and your scumparty of trash…the demophiles party must and will be eradicated!!!!!!