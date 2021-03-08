New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not only facing an investigation into a coverup involving the reporting of nursing home deaths, but Cuomo is also facing a mounting list of sexual harassment allegations. A fifth woman has come forward to join a crowing chorus of accusers. Will Andrew Cuomo resign or be removed from office? Will anything happen?

Ana Liss becomes the fifth woman to allege inappropriate behavior from Cuomo, a list that began with Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. In an interview with CBS News, Bennett said Cuomo felt “untouchable” from the praise received in handling coronavirus. Is he feeling untouchable now?

GOP operatives differ on how best to combat Democrat attacks of racism. Plus, Joe Biden is setting the wrong kind of record at the southern border.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

