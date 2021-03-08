New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not only facing an investigation into a coverup involving the reporting of nursing home deaths, but Cuomo is also facing a mounting list of sexual harassment allegations. A fifth woman has come forward to join a crowing chorus of accusers. Will Andrew Cuomo resign or be removed from office? Will anything happen?
Ana Liss becomes the fifth woman to allege inappropriate behavior from Cuomo, a list that began with Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. In an interview with CBS News, Bennett said Cuomo felt “untouchable” from the praise received in handling coronavirus. Is he feeling untouchable now?
GOP operatives differ on how best to combat Democrat attacks of racism. Plus, Joe Biden is setting the wrong kind of record at the southern border.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Governor Cuomo, please resign and go to the Clinton News Network where you and your brother Chris, can spew your communist propaganda. Don’t worry Andrew, you will never be prosecuted by the AG in New York or the Department of No Justice in Washington DC for murdering the elderly in nursing homes, for lying to the Federal Government, about how many deaths there were in the nursing homes, due to your executive order, nor will you be prosecuted for putting your filthy criminal hands on younger women and harassing them. Murder of the elderly by elitists like you, is never prosecuted, is it Andrew?
There could be a thousand accusers, WITH VIDEO PROOF.. The left still won’t take action to force him to resign, or better yet CRIMINALLY CHARGE HIM..
Hey, wait, don’t there have to be 6 before it counts??
Hey Cuomo…
Happy “International Women’s Day!”
Enjoy your retirement!
He should be SUFFERING in a 5×8 jail cell.. BUT that will never happen.
Where are the ‘I believe her’ Feminazis ?