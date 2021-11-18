Shocked parents are fighting back against a school in Florida after learning that the school allowed their young teenage daughter to live as a “transgender male” without the parents’ knowledge or consent. The school entered into a signed contract with the daughter, and the parents were not even informed of the contract or the meeting.
The school has a policy that purposely ignores the will of the parents and allows children to use opposite sex bathrooms with any parental notification or consent. It’s parents vs. the government. Who will win?
Nicholas Sandmann offers words of encouragement to Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus, a whistleblower steps forward regarding FBI efforts to spy on parents.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“It’s parents vs. the government. Who will win?”
I’m a bit surprised that Governor DeSantis would allow this—maybe he is not aware, but I would hope that he would be a source of unlimited support. This school is clearly out of line. This “contract” they have with the student in question is an attempt to make parents think that they have legal blessing to pursue their agenda. Is this girl even of legal age to be able to enter into a contract of any kind?
Right back in the school’s face—its what you gotta do. Send your message loud and clear—don’t back down—and turn up the heat as much as is necessary. No mercy—let ’em have it.
Parents are supposed to have the ability to vote out the corrupted people in government, not the other way around. Stolen elctions however do act as Democrat Dog whistles to bite every hand that feeds you in site with no consequences for sure for the new ruling elite who think themselves untouchable. When you acquire the ability to steal any and all elections, the proverbial sky of perversion is no longer the limit.
HOW the hell can a school “SIGN a contract” with a MINOR!?!??
Desantis needs to step ON THAT SCHOOL hard.
Note that the socialist Democrat Party, the National teachers union and the Democrat Party’s FBI are all intent on making our citizens Slaves, Subjects and Wards of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” without any rights other that what the “Socialist Democrat Party State” allows us to have.
To fully advance the Demonic, Dishonorable Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas; dividing our citizens with hate, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
We the People either destroy this socialist Democrat Party or this socialist Democrat Party will destroy our country!!!
I guess that the school officials don’t understand that minors are not legally permitted to sign contracts. The school should have discussed this with the parents.
SO where are the CRIMINAL cHarges for those at the school, for WILLFULLY BREAKING the law?