Shocked parents are fighting back against a school in Florida after learning that the school allowed their young teenage daughter to live as a “transgender male” without the parents’ knowledge or consent. The school entered into a signed contract with the daughter, and the parents were not even informed of the contract or the meeting.

The school has a policy that purposely ignores the will of the parents and allows children to use opposite sex bathrooms with any parental notification or consent. It’s parents vs. the government. Who will win?

Nicholas Sandmann offers words of encouragement to Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus, a whistleblower steps forward regarding FBI efforts to spy on parents.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

